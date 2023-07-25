THE WORLD'S BIGGEST AND BEST CLUB*, THE WAREHOUSE PROJECT REVEALS THE 2023 SEASON

MANCHESTER, England, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Warehouse Project - the iconic Manchester music institution famous for huge, diverse line-ups, has announced its 2023 season.

Since its inception in 2006, The Warehouse Project has continuously pushed boundaries in unique lost spaces around the city; from the early days at Boddingtons Brewery to today's industrial rave powerhouse, Depot Mayfield, The Warehouse Project leads like no other.

The Warehouse Project at Depot Mayfield, Manchester

The Warehouse Project will deliver a stellar 2023, promising to uphold its reputation as the world's biggest and best*. Following massive success in Rotterdam earlier this year, the 2023 season also sees WHP head to pastures new with a debut one-night-only event in Antwerp, Belgium.

DJ Tech Reviews named The Warehouse Project the world's most loved club; 2023 shows listed on www.thewarehouseproject.com .

Grammy-award-winning producer Black Coffee takes over the stage in Concourse on Friday 22nd September, for a memorable and intimate evening; fresh off his Hï Ibiza residency, Black Coffee breaks down musical boundaries and brings his South African roots to the dancefloor.

Taking over Depot Mayfield, Gorgon City presents a unique showcase on Friday 6th October as part of their Salvation tour.

Continuing the run in Autumn, the Grammy-nominated producer, Fisher, returns to The Warehouse Project for a headline show on Friday 13th October; the surfer-turned-DJ star brings his infamously high energy to Depot Mayfield.

Boiler Room on Saturday 14th October will mark its biggest Manchester show with a unique line-up including Overmono who will be broadcasted live, plus Moodymann, Joy Orbison, VTSS, Barry Can't Swim and more.

The following week, Camelphat, fresh from their Pacha residency on Saturday 21st October, are in Manchester for their only Northern headline show for 2023.

London label FUSE heads north on Friday 27th October with Enzo Siragusa, Apollonia, ARPIAR; this marks their biggest-ever showcase in the UK and their annual Halloween special.

Returning for another year, Halloween at The Warehouse Project takes place on Saturday 28th October, with Annie Mac, Chaos In The CBD, Dan Shake, Sarah Story and more.

Over in Belgium and new for the 2023 season, The Warehouse Project expands its in-season run with an international debut show in Antwerp, Belgium. The Antwerp show takes over the riverside industrial complex, Waagnatie, on Saturday 28th October and welcomes heavyweight headliners, including Bicep, TSHA, KI/KI.

