"The World to Come," by Angelo Deiana and Carmelo Cutuli for Giacovelli Editore soon in bookstores

Confassociazioni's national president Angelo Deiana and journalist Carmelo Cutuli talk about the near future in this book by analyzing continuous technological innovation and socioeconomic changes in the "5.0 World"

ROME, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "The World to Come," by Angelo Deiana and Carmelo Cutuli for Giacovelli Editore, takes a rigorous yet engaging look at the globalization issue by studying its impact on people's daily lives. The authors take reader on a journey from the origins of the phenomenon to its possible future developments, highlighting its most significant aspects and implications on society and the individual.

‘The World To Come’ by Angelo Deiana and Carmelo Cutuli for Giacovelli international

Through a detailed analysis, the book highlights the phenomena that have characterized the "globalized" world in recent decades, making explicit the risks and opportunities facing humanity today, through a reflection on crucial issues (technological development, continuous change, economic resilience) and possible future scenarios.

In this sense, Deiana and Cutuli's work, is proposed as a tool to stimulate individuals and organizations to prepare for the future and manage change responsibly. A guide for governing, and not suffering, the innovations that are transforming the world so rapidly and inexorably, structured in a clear, coherent and accessible way, even for those who do not have an in-depth knowledge of the subject.

Among the topics covered, and it could not be otherwise, the most relevant technological macro-trends of the moment take centrality. In particular, the book explores how AI and BigData are affecting people's lives and the world economy, through an in-depth study of how data is becoming a critical asset in "World 5.0" and how it is already addressing the incoming world economy.

The authors then emphasize the potential offered by continuous and relentless technological innovation in order to create new opportunities, but also the challenges it poses, such as the potential for losing control over technology or creating social inequalities. An analysis conducted in a way that is always balanced and objective, avoiding falling into apocalyptic visions or overly optimistic perspectives.

A trait, that of the 'holistic' approach to technological innovation, which is typical of Deiana's thinking and which is well captured in the preface, edited by Roberto Menotti, Senior Advisor - International Activities of Aspen Institute Italia and Editor-in-Chief of Aspenia online, which complements the book: "The technological wonders that are often taken for granted are not unfathomable miracles, nor should they frighten as if they were creations of evil geniuses: they are the result of a long succession of small steps, as complexity builds on complexity. Technology is one of the children of creativity, like art and philosophy."

In short, "The World to Come" serves as a book-platform offering itself as an inspiration and contribution to the international debate on the momentous changes taking place in the world. Not just a snapshot of the "zeitgest", but a multidisciplinary, comprehensive and balanced perspective of the world people are living in and, more importantly, that which is to come.

Contact Details: info@confassociazioni.eu

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2006636/The_World_To_Come.jpg

SOURCE Confassociazioni