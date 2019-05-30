The World's First Smart Life Creator Award presented at University of Oxford

Defined as "the world's first creativity award that highlights the integration of technologies and everyday life", SEED AWARD, sponsored by Guangzhou-based real estate Seedland Group, aims to encourage the innovative application of technology in everyday life, according to the organisers.

SEED AWARD features a grand cash prize of RMB 1 million, three Prizes for Excellence and 30 Talent Awards. It is open to all individuals, teams, research institutions, and start-ups, regardless of age, nationality, or background.

"Contestants will benefit from an expert mentoring program with some of the world's leading scientists and inventors to help them test and bring their creations to fruition," said Lu Chuyang, CEO of Fast Company China, business media partner of the award.

A dozen world-renowned industry experts including Michael I. Jordan, named "world's most influential computer scientist" by Science magazine in 2016, Demis Hassabis, the creator of AlphaGo and DeepMind co-founder, and Karl Ulrich, vice-dean of Entrepreneurship & Innovation at Wharton Business School, will mentor the contestants on their projects.

Dr. Dov Moran, the inventor of the USB Flash Drive and Eric Frank, a founding member of Uber AI Labs, among other leading figures, are judges for the awarding committee.

Technological innovation is vital for humankind to live a better, more sustainable life, opined Dr. Carl Benedikt Frey, co-director of the Oxford Martin Program on Technology and Employment and Economics Associate of Nuffield College, University of Oxford.

During his presentation titled "Technology for a better life" at the event, Dr. Frey walked the 100-strong audience through his research on the transformation of industrial nations to digital economies, and subsequent challenges for economic growth, labour markets, and urban development.

Shimon Whiteson, professor of Computer Science at the University of Oxford and Chief Scientist and co-founder of Latent Logic Ltd., demonstrated how to design algorithms for computational systems to acquire and execute intelligent behaviour, learn from experience and reason about their goals and deduce behavioural strategies to maximise their utility.

SEED AWARD tour will also stop at Peking University, China and Stanford University, the United States before the award selection enters its next stage.

According to the organisers, SEED AWARD 2019 will organise its semifinals in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe as a further step in helping creators to bring their ideas to life.

About Seedland Group

Seedland Group is one of China's Top 100 Real Estate companies, dedicated to developing "smart living solution" for living security, family health and emotional interaction in the use of intelligent products, data analysis, and residential support.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895050/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895048/2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895049/3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/895047/4.jpg





SOURCE Seedland Group