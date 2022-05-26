The Wire Market Size to hit USD 152.7 Billion by 2028, Growing at 6.82% | Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandessence Market Research has published a new report title, "Wire Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage, Extra High Voltage) By End-User (Aerospace & Defense, Building & Construction, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, IT & Telecommunication, Others) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2028". Growing renewable energy production and rising infrastructural activities are some of the major factors driving the growth of the Global Wire Market.

Global Wire Market Size is valued at USD 96.22 Billion in 2021 and Projected to reach USD 152.7 Billion by 2028 with the CAGR of 6.82% over the forecast period.

Wire Market: Market Scope

The global wire market has been continuously growing for the past few years but will be growing at a brisk rate. This is because of the more favorable indications of consumers towards the deployment of flexible wires which are fire resistant and cables for safeguarding the living environment with the life expectancy is going to boost the growth of the global wire market. The increasing incidents of mishaps during the last few years have helped in increasing the scope of the market.

Wire Market: Key Drivers

The inclination towards the replacement and enhancement has been growing and that is a major wire market driver as it has been taking place across the different economies. The favourable growth can be further attributable to the rise in concerns with regard to fires, electric supply faults, health hazards and occupational hazards and that is going to stimulate deployment of products. Furthermore, the consumer electronics sector is flourishing and it's happening in line with the expansion in grid infrastructure and that is augmenting the outlook of the industry. An increased investment in the research and development of the portfolio by many manufacturers is going to propel the growth of global wire market.

The growth experienced in the wires market is also due to the demand for the low-voltage wire. The reason for that is the wide application it sees all across the consumer electronics, automotive, communication and other distribution of power. This becomes a major driver for this market. Further, a large variety is available for the low voltage and that is going to encourage adoption for this product. Moreover, a growth in demand for the continuous, efficient and the affordable supply of electricity is going to launch this industry and increase the market size.

The ongoing developments of infrastructure and projects related to the development of nations is going to enhance the product. The reason for that is these products are safer and help in the nation building. There are countries which are now applying these products to build the infrastructure along the nation. This is going to be a scenario where the projects will continuously drive the dependency on this market and be a key factor in Wire Market Developments.

The other factors that are increasing the demand for electricity and the major investments in building the construction is driving the growth of this market. Further, there are developments in the smart grid sector which along with the investment upsurge is helping the market growth. The prices however are volatile and raw materials are very expensive. This really proves to be a major hindrance in the growth of this market. What helps market growth though is the fact that there is rapid urbanization going on in the world. There are investments going on all over the world and that will be growing this market at an unprecedented level.

Wire Market: Competitive Analysis

The global wire market has been seeing many players who are growing continuously. Some of these players are Ningbo Orient Wires & Cables Co, Prysmian Group, Elsewedy Electric, Riyadh Cable Group, Helukabel Middle East, Ducab, Power Plus Cables Co. L.L.C., Brugg Cable, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Belden Inc., Nexans, Saudi Cable Company, Alfanar Group, Federal Cables, Bahra Cables, Jeddah Cables, Naficon, Midal Cables Ltd, KEI Industries Limited, NKT A/S., Oman Cables Industry SAOG, ZTT and Fujikura Limited.

Wire Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global wire market segmentation has been done on the basis of product, voltage and application. The power cables segment has been expected to see a good amount of growth in the coming years with the applications being large scale across the capacity networks. Furthermore, the governments have been focusing on the advancement of the existing capacities of transmission due to the increased component deployments are going to drive the demand for the product. In addition, there is a shift in the regulatory inclinations towards replacing the traditional generation of power with the higher capacity sources that are cleaner in addition to the rapid development which will grow this market.

By Product:

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

Extra-High Voltage

By End-User:

Aerospace & Defense

Building & Construction

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

IT & Telecommunication

Others

Wire Market: Key Trends

The coronavirus pandemic hit the world a couple of years ago and broke the back of many a market. The impact was felt by the wire market too. The revenue was affected as the development of projects stopped at a utility scale and there were delays on account of lockdown impositions on the energy sector and the disruptions in supply chain. However, the sectors of power and telecom were still functioning and making sure that this market is still afloat. Further, growth in the demand for the replacing and refurbishment of aging infrastructure in addition to the building constructions will be complementing the outlook for this market.

The production facilities were impacted though because of the pandemic and the electrical, electronics and the semiconductors are being halted, due to the slowdown and the workforce across the world. The pandemic has been causing major drop in the utilization in the manufacturing sector and the travel bans and facility closures have been keeping the factories shut and workers out of the factories. This kept the global wire market slowing down.

With cities under lockdown as the cases increased, there were many countries which saw a shutdown of factories and manufacturing units. These operations of the manufacturing and production industries shutting down have impacted the market heavily in the European and Asian region. However, the wire market trends look positive now that the vaccination drives have helped countries open up.

Wire Market: Regional Analysis

In terms or region, the global wire market has been seeing the biggest amount of growth in the greatest amount of growth in the Asia Pacific region. The rise in electricity demand due to the increase of the population and rapid rates of industrialization is going to surge the growth of this industry across the Asia Pacific region. The demands for electricity sector have been increasing continuously with the population increasing. This is a going to help the sector grow continuously with infrastructure investment by the authorities.

Region Covered in Wire Market Report:

