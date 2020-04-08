The Winners of the World Finance Forex Awards 2020 Show Businesses How Best to Manage in Volatile Times

LONDON, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The recipients of the World Finance Forex Awards 2020 have been revealed, with the spring issue of World Finance shining a light on a host of innovative companies operating across various markets. The forex market is highly responsive to global changes and these winners have managed to turn the volatility of the last 12 months into an opportunity for further growth.

Several of the winners were commended for their commitment to supporting less-experienced traders on the more detailed aspects of the foreign exchange market. Many share dedicated educational resources, like BDSwiss' Trading Academy and OctaFX's video tutorials, to help individuals who may be unsure about whether forex trading is right for them.

Elsewhere, the Libertex Group picked up the award for Best Trading Platform, with its online terminal receiving praise for its ease-of-use, its embedded instruments for market analysis and its three-tier protection system. The World Finance judges were also impressed by ETFinance and its wide range of trading options, which saw the company being granted the title of Best Forex CFD Provider.

This year already looks like it will offer plenty of unexpected challenges for traders, regardless of the markets they choose to operate in. With that in mind, it has never been more important to choose a broker carefully. For those working in the foreign exchange space, look no further than the winners of the World Finance Forex Awards 2020.

To learn more about the recipients of the World Finance Forex Awards 2020, check out the latest issue of World Finance, available online, in print and on tablet now.

www.worldfinance.com

World News Media, the parent company of World Finance, is a leading publisher of quality financial and business magazines, which enjoys a global distribution network that includes subscriber lists of prominent decision-makers around the world.

Contact Information

World News Media

Barclay Ballard

Editorial Department

+44-(0)-20-7553-4177

barclay.ballard@wnmedia.com

SOURCE Tower Business Communications Ltd