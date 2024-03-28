The US Retail Bags Market Adapts to E-Commerce Revolution, the Market to Hit $4.23 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Focus Insight Report by Arizton

News provided by

Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

28 Mar, 2024, 17:50 GMT

CHICAGO, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest focus insight report, the US retail bags market is growing at a CAGR of 2.97% during 2023-2029.

To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.focusreports.store/report/us-retail-bags-market-focused-insights

Continue Reading
U.S. Retail Bags Market Focus Insight Report by Arizton
U.S. Retail Bags Market Focus Insight Report by Arizton

The U.S. Retail Bags Market Report Scope    

Report Attributes     

Details      

Market Size (2029)     

USD 4.23 Billion  

Market Size (2023)     

USD 3.55 Billion  

CAGR (2023-2029)     

2.97 %

Historic Year    

2020-2021   

Base Year    

2022-2023   

Forecast Year     

2024-2029     

The US retail bags market is undergoing a significant expansion fueled by various factors, including evolving consumer preferences, burgeoning e-commerce trends, and an increasing focus on sustainability. This growth presents a diverse array of opportunities and challenges for industry stakeholders. One of the prominent trends shaping the market is the pervasive shift towards sustainable practices. Both consumers and retailers are placing greater emphasis on eco-friendly options, leading to a surge in demand for reusable, biodegradable, and recyclable retail bags. This growing awareness of environmental concerns drives industry innovation in materials and design.

Furthermore, there is a notable integration of technology into retail bags. Smart packaging solutions incorporating features such as Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) tags, QR codes, and interactive elements are gaining traction, enhancing functionality and consumer engagement. Regulatory changes regarding plastic usage also play a significant role in shaping the market landscape. Several states, including California, New York, and New Jersey, have implemented restrictions on single-use plastic bags, prompting retailers to explore alternative materials and sustainable packaging solutions. For instance, in California, large retailers are mandated to charge customers for reusable bags instead of providing plastic bags as part of efforts to reduce plastic waste.

Additionally, the rise of omnichannel retailing is exerting a considerable influence on packaging strategies. Retailers are adapting their approaches to accommodate traditional brick-and-mortar stores and the burgeoning e-commerce sector, ensuring a seamless consumer experience across various channels. The US retail bags market presents a dynamic environment with opportunities for innovation and growth. As consumer preferences evolve and regulatory landscapes shift, industry players are primed to capitalize on emerging trends and meet the demands of an increasingly conscious and technologically savvy market.

Rapid Growth of E-Commerce Reshapes US Retail Bags Market Dynamics

The rapid growth of the e-commerce industry is significantly impacting the US retail bags market. As online shopping continues to surge, there is a growing need for packaging solutions that can effectively facilitate shipping and handling. Retail bags are crucial in ensuring the safe delivery of goods from warehouses to customers' doorsteps.

This increased demand highlights the necessity for packaging materials that balance strength, affordability, and environmental sustainability. Market players are prompted to innovate packaging designs that cater to the specific requirements of e-commerce operations.

For instance, giants like Amazon, with its extensive range of products spanning various categories such as clothing, electronics, books, and home goods, utilize retail bags crafted from recycled or renewable sources like paper or plastic for shipping purposes. This approach underscores the industry's shift towards more environmentally friendly packaging solutions while meeting the logistical demands of the booming e-commerce sector.

Key Developments

  • In 2023, Jet Paper Bags emphasized 100% recyclable and reusable white paper bags, catering to the growing demand for sustainable packaging driven by e-commerce. This development underscores the need for retailers to adapt to changing consumer preferences, pushing the US retail bags market towards eco-friendly options to reduce carbon footprints and promote reuse.
  • In 2023, Mondi's acquisition of Hinton Pulp mill in Canada enhanced its paper bags business in the Americas, emphasizing the importance of securing a long-term supply of high-quality, cost-competitive kraft paper. This development highlights the strategic move market players may take to fortify their supply chains, ensuring stability and competitiveness in the US retail bags market.

Report Highlights

  • Design Type (Revenue)
  • With Handle Bags
  • Without Handle Bags
  • Material Type (Revenue)
  • Paper
  • Plastic
  • Others
  • Product Type (Revenue)
  • Stock
  • Custom
  • Application (Revenue)
  • Food Services
  • General Merchandise Store
  • Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
  • Others

Vendors List

  • Key Vendors
  • Inteplast Group
  • International Paper
  • Novolex
  • Sigma Plastic Group
  • Smurfit Kappa
  • Other Prominent Vendors
  • Jet Paper Bags
  • Mondi
  • Global-Pak
  • Advance Polybag
  • ProAmpac
  • IMEX
  • Atlantic Poly
  • Rutan Poly
  • Kari-Out 
  • Creative Retail Packaging
  • Action Bags
  • Diversified Plastic
  • Champion Plastics
  • Command Packaging
  • Associated Bag
  • Four Star Plastics
  • Aceco Industrial Packaging's
  • Plastic Bagmart,
  • Superbag
  • American Paper Bag
  • RediBagUSA
  • Classic Packaging Corporation
  • Mid-Atlantic Packaging
  • International Plastics
  • A Smith & Sons

Table of Contents

CHAPTER – 1: U.S. Retail Bags Market Overview

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Key Findings

CHAPTER – 2: U.S. Retail Bags Market Projected Revenue

  • U.S.: Projected Revenue of Retail Bags (2024-2029; $Millions)

CHAPTER – 3: U.S. Retail Bags Market Segmentation Data

  • US: Projected Revenue by Design Type (2024-2029); (Revenue $ B.N.)
  • Design Type Snapshot
  • With Handle Bags
  • Without Handle Bags
  • U.S.: Projected Revenue by Material Type (2024-2029); (Revenue $ B.N.)
  • Material Type Snapshot
  • Paper
  • Plastic
  • Others
  • U.S.: Projected Revenue by Product Type (2024-2029); (Revenue $ B.N.)
  • Product Type Snapshot
  • Stock
  • Custom
  • U.S.: Projected Revenue by Application (2024-2029); (Revenue $ B.N.)
  • Application Snapshot
  • Food Services
  • General Merchandise Store
  • Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
  • Others

CHAPTER – 4: U.S. Retail Bags Market Prospects & Opportunities

  • U.S. Retail Bags Market Trends
  • U.S. Retail Bags Market Drivers
  • U.S. Retail Bags Market Constraints

CHAPTER – 5: U.S. Retail Bags Market Industry Overview

  • U.S. Retail Bags Market- Competitive Landscape
  • U.S. Retail Bags Market- Key Players
  • U.S. Retail Bags Market– Other Prominent Vendors

CHAPTER – 6: Appendix

  • Research Methodology
  • Abbreviations
  • About Arizton

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How big is the U.S. retail bags market?

What is the growth rate of the U.S. retail bags market?

What are the future trends of the U.S. retail bags market?

Who are the major players in the U.S. retail bags market?

Check Out Some of the Top Selling Research Reports:   

US Manual Cleaning Mops Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028
APAC Manual Cleaning Mops Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028
Europe Manual Cleaning Mops Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028

About Focused Reports by Arizton          

Welcome to Focused Reports, an esteemed Arizton Advisory & Intelligence subsidiary committed to delivering precise and insightful market research reports across all key geographies. Our unique selling proposition lies in our affordable pricing, accurate data, in-depth research, and presentation-ready reports. With us, expensive market research is a thing of the past. We aim to be strategic, providing valuable data. Focus Reports is where folks come to name their ideas, create a compelling brand and a great-looking website, and attract customers with digital and social marketing.         

About Us:                                                     

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.                                                        

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.                                                         

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.          

Contact Us:          

Call: +1-312-235-2040                                                     
          +1 302 469 0707                                                    
Mail: enquiry@arizton.com         

Website: https://www.focusreports.store/     

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2374346/U_S__RETAIL_BAGS_MARKET.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2326840/4513442/Focus_Reports_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

The US Water Heater Market Revenue to Reach $5.08 Billion by 2029, Gas & Oil End-User Segment Creating Huge Market Opportunities - Arizton

The US Water Heater Market Revenue to Reach $5.08 Billion by 2029, Gas & Oil End-User Segment Creating Huge Market Opportunities - Arizton

According to Arizton's latest research report, the US water heater market is growing at a CAGR of 6.67% from 2023 to 2029. To Know More, Click:...
Sustainability Drive and Direct Sales Propel Growth in Industrial Laundry Machine Market, the Revenue to Hit $4.16 Billion by 2029 - Arizton

Sustainability Drive and Direct Sales Propel Growth in Industrial Laundry Machine Market, the Revenue to Hit $4.16 Billion by 2029 - Arizton

According to Arizton's latest research report, the industrial laundry machine market is growing at a CAGR of 5.82% from 2023 to 2029.   To Know More, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics