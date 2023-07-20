The US Continuing Medical Education Market to be Worth $4.23 Billion by 2028, A 2X Growth, Chatgpt Reshaping the Market - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the U.S. continuing medical education market will grow at a CAGR of 6.43%.

U.S. Continuing Medical Education Market Report by Arizton
The continuous and rapid evolution of technologies in the last few years has radically transformed the way people or healthcare professionals communicate, process knowledge, and seek information in the healthcare industry. Continuing Medical Education (CME) is no exception in this evolution. Even though CME is not a preferred learning medium, healthcare workers increasingly seek continuing education through digital channels and new technologies as they offer convenient access, personalization interactivity, and easier and more effective learning tracking. In the US, over 60% of healthcare professionals are ready to use online platforms for CME programs.

U.S. Continuing Medical Education Market Report Scope

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size (2028)

USD 4.23 Billion

Market Size (2022)

USD 2.91 Billion

CAGR (2022-2028)

6.43 %

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2023-2028

Market Segmentation

Delivery Mode, Providers, Providership, and Application

Geographic Analysis

United States

Market Dynamics

 

  •  High Preference for Short-term CME Courses
  •  The Emergence of Unknown and Rare Health Conditions
  •  Increasing Number of Medical Students Enrollments & Healthcare Professional
  •  Mandatory CME Credit Requirements for Healthcare Professionals

 

Gamification Act as Advanced Pathway for Continuing Medical Education Market (CME) in the US

The rise in the adoption of gamification in CME programs is anticipated with the increase in technology adoption and easy access to e-learning platforms.

Gamification is one trending learning strategy that fills the gaps in remote CME. Incorporating gamification into live CME activities is known to improve the learner experience by enhancing interactivity and knowledge transfer and positively impacting learning. The gamification of CME programs entails the application of design elements from conventional games in medical education. Also, through repetitions and real-time feedback, game-based learning enhances the engagement and retention of course materials among medical professionals. However, game-based learning platforms cannot replace conventional medical education and skills.

The gamification segment of the US continuing medical education market has exceptional growth potential and offers lucrative growth opportunities for vendors. The new and effective e-learning CME delivery mode has enabled health professionals to comprehend care management and medication adherence. It is an interactive learning method that provides an easy learning pathway for physicians and other healthcare professionals to learn how to care for patients better and improve care outcomes. The growth and adoption of gamification in CME are driven by individual and professional usage and educational and other institutional adoption of gamified CME solutions.

Direct Providership Dominates Market Share while Joint Providership Surges with Fastest Growth Rate

The directly provided CME activity is planned/developed, implemented, and evaluated by accredited providers. The direct providership segment includes co-provided CME activities (offered by 2 accredited providers) offered by accredited providers awarding the credit. In recent years numerous bodies have introduced CME accreditation to ensure that the planning and conduct of CME follow defined standards without the influence of any commercial interest as a leading principle. Several healthcare companies have proposed that accrediting bodies designate them as direct providers of accredited CME programs.

The advantage of direct provider ship is that they are fully responsible for the accreditation of CME credits. Also, this credit system is valid and offered by only one CME provider, which is self-accredited or accredited by major CME-accredited bodies.
The Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) states that the jointly accredited provider ship provides CME activity by one or more accredited and non-accredited organizations. These ACCME providers plan and present one or more CME activities with non-accredited ACCME providers engaging in joint provider ship.

This method has been established for more than 25 years, affording accredited organizations the opportunity to collaborate with non-accredited authorities to improve the value of educational offerings and diversity in content delivery. The accredited providers are responsible for ensuring that jointly accredited provided CME activities comply with all ACCME rules and regulations and are accountable for demonstrating compliance during the reaccreditation process.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the market landscape regarding delivery mode, providers, and applications. There was a significant rise in demand for CME programs during the COVID-19 outbreak to enhance patient care delivery and management. However, various restrictions imposed in the Us during the outbreak affected the US continuing medical education market. The adoption of the e-learning delivery mode massively accelerated market growth. Millions of healthcare professionals have become well-known with online delivery modes for CME activities. The online CME program deliveries allowed by CME accreditation authorities with different approaches enabled market growth during the pandemic.

Revolutionizing the CME Market: Major Ongoing Trend Sees Reshaping with ChatGPT

Incorporating cutting-edge technologies has radically transformed the landscape of continuing medical education (CME) in the United States. Despite the challenges in implementing these advanced tools across various industries, their potential to reshape the CME market cannot be understated. Among these revolutionary technologies, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has paved the way for a new era of possibilities. The emergence of AI-powered chatbots, such as ChatGPT, holds the key to accelerating market growth in the US.

Medical professionals and students are witnessing a paradigm shift in the way they learn and develop essential skills, thanks to the transformative capabilities of ChatGPT. As the US CME market continues to evolve, advanced technologies are playing a vital role in supporting the growth and learning of medical experts. Chatbots, like ChatGPT, have become invaluable companions, engaging in meaningful conversations with medical professionals and aiding and information on diverse educational topics.

The market is witnessing an array of chatbot tools, but ChatGPT stands out as one of the most innovative and promising options available. With its potential to revolutionize CME market growth, ChatGPT facilitates seamless browsing of the internet to expand and update knowledge. This AI-powered tool offers associations, creative solutions, and up-to-date information to address pressing challenges in the medical field, reshaping the future of medical education and practice.

Market Segmentation

Delivery Mode

  • Classroom Training
  • E-Learning
  • Regularly Scheduled Series
  • Journal
  • Others

Providers

  • Non-profit Organizations (NPO) & Physician Membership Organizations (PMO)
  • Publishing/Education Companies
  • School of Medicine
  • Hospital/Healthcare Delivery Systems
  • Others

Providership

  • Direct Providership
  • Joint Providership

Application

  • Oncology
  • Cardiology
  • Infectious Diseases
  • Orthopedic
  • Dental
  • Primary Care
  • Gastroenterology
  • General Surgery
  • Pediatric
  • Allergy & Immunology
  • Endocrinology & Metabolism
  • Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

  • How big is the U.S. continuing medical education market?
  • What is the growth rate of the U.S. continuing medical education market?
  • What are the rising trends in the U.S. continuing medical education market?
  • Which application segment holds the most significant U.S. continuing medical education market share?
  • What segments are covered in the U.S. continuing medical education market report?

