The U.S. Continuing Education Market to Reach $93.25 Billion by 2028; ChatGPT Opening Up Enormous Opportunities - Arizton

20 Apr, 2023, 19:55 BST
CHICAGO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the US continuing education market will grow at a CAGR of 7.47% from 2022-2027.
BROWSE IN-DEPTH TOC ON THE US CONTINUING MEDICAL EDUCATION MARKET
97 - Tables
106 - Charts
241 – Pages
In the US, continuing education is a critical element of the licensing process. Most regulated professions require a certain level of education to acquire a license. Professionals in specialized fields must submit proof of continuing education for license renewal/re-licensures in several sectors. CE can be defined as any additional relevant education undertaken by professionals after receiving their initial license. Some professions, such as teachers, lawyers, healthcare workers, accountants, engineers, and others, require CE credits to accelerate their careers, thereby demanding CE programs and developing market growth across the US.
Industries are becoming highly complex and competitive. The U.S. is one of the leading industrialized countries in the world. The U.S. industries are known for the early adoption of new technologies and procedures, which can potentially transform the industry landscape. Workers should be mindful of new trends and patterns, from environmental concerns to social justice issues and cultural trends to transformative technologies. The burden and challenges for employers and employees are becoming diverse and complex, resulting in high demand for skilled workers as the competition among industries is rapidly increasing. Hence, courses in the U.S. continuing education market will be grounded in future demands. Contemporary challenges can help companies remain competitive and prepare their workforce for upcoming opportunities.
U.S. Continuing Education Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 93.25 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 60.52 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
7.47 %
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segmentation
|
Delivery Mode, Profession, Providers, and CME by Healthcare Professionals
|
Market Drivers
|
Significant Developments in Healthcare & Engineering Industries Creating Demand for Continuing Education in the US
Continuing education includes collaborations with several industries. Several industries in the US are constantly evolving with rapid space. The US population is known for the early adoption of new fields. Healthcare, engineering, and others are rapidly growing industries witnessing high competencies. On another side, lifelong learning in every field is becoming a vital factor that delivers lucrative market growth opportunities.
Healthcare has been one of the leading industries in the US for several decades; however, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly transformed it and witnessed changes in the industry landscape from research and development to care delivery. The COVID-19 pandemic revolutionized the US healthcare sector with automation, digitalization, advancement, research and development, clinical practices, and technologies. As the healthcare field in the US grows exponentially, medical professionals have increased the demand for CME programs to tackle critical challenges in their specialty. In the US, most states require physicians and some other medical professionals to obtain CME credits to regularize and maintain their state medical licenses, as well as the majority of hospitals require a specified number of credits to maintain their privileges, which leads to increasing popularity and demand for CME programs in the healthcare field.
Customization Available
In 2022, Classroom Training Accounted for 42% Share of the US Continuing Education Market
In continuing education, attending classroom-based CE programs delivered by an expert instructor with many other learners in the same room allows more creativity and free-flowing thinking. Furthermore, prefer to learn in their workplace, where they can present ideas to others as they learn, which can further help enrich the learning experience. The preference for classroom learning is declining compared with online learning. Although in the US, most CE learners prefer classroom learning over other methods because classroom learning increases potential skills and knowledge development under expert surveillance. In addition, face-to-face/in-person CE learning experienced high penetration and is an accepted concept from long back across the US and the world. This significantly impacts the preference for delivery mode, with classroom learning being one of the methods experiencing high adoption by students compared with professionals.
ChatGPT is the Contributing High to the Development of Continuing Education
Implementing Al in continuing education opens the door for many opportunities, including Chatbot (ChatGPT), one of the emerging technologies with high potential to accelerate market growth in the United States. As continuing education continuously evolves, technologies are vital in helping professionals grow and learn. Chatbots can converse with professionals (humans), offering them assistance and information on broad educational areas. ChatGPT is one of the most innovative chatbot tools currently available with high potential. In the U.S. continuing education market, ChatGPT is helping to browse the internet to expand and update knowledge through associations, creative solutions, and new information about pressing problems.
Company Profiles
- 360training
- Aceable
- Acadoodle
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Advancement Courses
- Antidote Education Company
- AMA EDHUB
- AO North America
- AcademicCME
- AffinityCE
- Amedco
- American Medical Seminar
- AXIS Medical Education
- Aspirus
- BooqSmart.com
- BlackRock
- COPIC Insurance Company
- CME Outfitters
- CPAwebengage, Inc.
- Curi
- Current Reviews
- Carlat CME Institute
- CMEPlanet
- Cine-Med
- EXCEL CME
- EZ-pdh.com (Ezekiel Enterprises)
- EdCompass
- Forefront Collaborative
- Greeley Company
- Global Education Company
- HonorHealth
- HealthSream
- Illinois Online
- Kaplan
- MCKISSOCK LEARNING
- MedScape (WebMD)
- MIT Professional Education
- North Dakota State University
- National Society of Professional Engineers
- Norcal Mutual Insurance Company
- PDH Academy
- RCEP
- Relias LMS
- Sequoia CPE
- StatPearls
- Strafford LLC
- Syandus
- SafetyPro Training Center
- Stanford Medicine
- Salus Global
- The American College of Financial Services
- Salus University
- TheCEShop.com
- University of San Diego
- Titan Continuing Education
- University of South Alabama
- University of California (Irvine)
- University Professional and Continuing Education Association
- University of North Dakota
Market Segmentation
Delivery Mode
- Classroom Learning
- E-learning
- Regularly Schedules Series
- Journals
- Others
Profession
- Healthcare Workers
- Engineers
- Accountants
- Educators
- Architects
- Lawyers
- Others
Providers
- Educational Institutions
- Educational Companies
- Non-profit Organizations
- Others
Check Out Some of the Latest Top-Selling Research Reports:
Continuing Medical Education Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: The global continuing medical education market size to reach USD 11.57 billion by 2026. The global CME market is expected to experience an increase in demand as the number of medical school graduates increases. Doctors and other medical professionals must continuously educate themselves on evolving developments within their practice throughout their careers.
U.S. Employee Assistance Program Services Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027: The U.S. employee assistance program services market to reach $3 billion by 2027. The U.S. employee assistance services market is dominated by the demand for personal & work stress services, followed by mental health services.
E-learning Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027: The global e-learning market to reach USD 475.60 billion by 2027. The US, China, and India are among the biggest Edtech markets. With the rise of artificial intelligence and digitization, the online education business is undergoing a digital revolution and is expected to witness a boom in demand.
U.S. Continuing Medical Education Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The U.S. continuing medical education market size is expected to reach USD 3.83 billion by 2027. During COVID-19, the demand for physicians has gone drastically high. The physicians working in the outpatient ward for years were now supposed to handle the ventilator in the emergency room. Thus, skill gaps were required to be filled. Therefore COVID-19 supported the growth of the U.S. continuing medical education market.
Table of Content
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.3.1 MARKET BY DELIVERY MODE:
4.3.2 MARKET BY PROFESSIONS
4.3.3 MARKET BY PROVIDERS
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 MARKET AT A GLANCE
7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
7.1 OVERVIEW
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.1.1 LIST OF PROFESSIONS REQUIRING CONTINUING EDUCATION IN US
8.2 GLOBAL CONTINUING EDUCATION OUTLOOK
8.2.1 OVERVIEW
8.2.2 COMPARISON OF GLOBAL CE MARKET WITH THE US CE MARKET
8.2.3 LEARNERS PREFERENCES & BEHAVIORAL PATTERNS TOWARD CE PROGRAMS
8.2.4 OFFLINE & ONLINE CE PROGRAMS: COMPARISON ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES TRANSFORMING CONTINUING EDUCATION
9.2 EMERGING FIELDS FOR CONTINUING EDUCATION
9.3 BADGING, MICRO CREDENTIAL, AND BLOCKCHAIN CREDENTIAL DISTRIBUTION IN CONTINUING EDUCATION
9.4 CHATGPT IS THE FUTURE OF CONTINUING EDUCATION
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 INCREASED COMPETITIVENESS AMONG INDUSTRIES
10.2 INCREASING DEMAND FOR PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT
10.3 SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENTS IN HEALTHCARE AND ENGINEERING INDUSTRIES
10.4 IMPLEMENTATION OF HYBRID DELIVERY PLATFORMS FOR CONTINUING EDUCATION
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 BIASED CONTENT DELIVERY IN INDUSTRY SPONSORED CONTINUING EDUCATION
11.2 CHALLENGES IN CE PROGRAM DELIVERIES & ALTERNATIVE PLATFORMS
11.3 CHALLENGES IN MAINTAINING CME CREDITS IN HEALTHCARE SECTOR
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.1.1 INSIGHTS BY DELIVERY MODE: MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS 2022 & 2028
12.1.2 INSIGHTS BY PROFESSION: MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS 2022 & 2028
12.1.3 INSIGHTS BY PROVIDERS: MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS 2022 & 2028
12.1.4 INSIGHTS BY CONTINUING MEDICAL EDUCATION MARKET BY HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS: MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS 2022 & 2028
12.1.5 INSIGHTS BY CONTINUING MEDICAL EDUCATION MARKET BY PHYSICIANS: MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS 2022 & 2028
12.1.6 INSIGHTS BY CONTINUING MEDICAL EDUCATION MARKET BY ALLIED HEALTH PROFESSIONALS: MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS 2022 & 2028
12.1.7 INSIGHTS BY CONTINUING MEDICAL EDUCATION MARKET BY NURSING: MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS 2022 & 2028
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 DELIVERY MODE
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.2.1 MARKET BY DELIVERY MODE
13.3 CLASSROOM TRAINING
13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4 E-LEARNING
13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5 REGULARLY SCHEDULED SERIES
13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.6 JOURNALS
13.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.7 OTHERS
13.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14 PROFESSION
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.2.1 MARKET BY PROFESSION
14.3 HEALTHCARE WORKERS
14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4 ENGINEERS
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.5 ACCOUNTANTS
14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.6 EDUCATORS
14.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.7 ARCHITECTS
14.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.8 LAWYERS
14.8.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.8.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.9 OTHERS
14.9.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.9.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15 PROVIDERS
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.2.1 MARKET BY PROVIDER
15.3 EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS
15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.4 EDUCATIONAL COMPANIES
15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.5 NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS
15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.6 OTHERS
15.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
16 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
16.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
16.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
17 COMPANY PROFILES
17.1 360TRAINING
17.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
17.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
17.2 ACEABLE
17.3 ACADOODLE
17.4 ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
17.5 ADVANCEMENT COURSES
17.6 ANTIDOTE EDUCATION COMPANY
17.7 AMA EDHUB
17.8 AO NORTH AMERICA
17.9 ACADEMICCME
17.10 AFFINITYCE
17.11 AMEDCO
17.12 AMERICAN MEDICAL SEMINARS
17.13 AXIS MEDICAL EDUCATION
17.14 ASPIRUS
17.15 BOQSMART.COM
17.16 BLACKROCK
17.17 COPIC INSURANCE COMPANY
17.18 CME OUTFITTERS
17.19 CPAWEBENGAGE, INC.
17.20 CURI
17.21 CURRENT REVIEWS
17.22 CARLAT CME INSTITUTE
17.23 CMEPLANET
17.24 CINE-MED
17.25 EXCEL CME
17.26 EZ-PDH.COM (EZEKIEL ENTERPRISES)
17.27 EDCOMPASS
17.28 FOREFRONT COLLABORATIVE
17.29 GREELEY COMPANY
17.30 GLOBAL EDUCATION GROUP
17.31 HONORHEALTH
17.32 HEALTHSTREAM
17.33 ILLINOIS ONLINE
17.34 KAPLAN
17.35 MCKISSOCK LEARNING
17.36 MEDSCAPE (WEBMD)
17.37 MIT PROFESSIONAL EDUCATION
17.38 NORTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY
17.39 NATIONAL SOCIETY OF PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERS (PE INSTITUTE)
17.40 NORCAL MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY
17.41 PDH ACADEMY
17.42 RCEP
17.43 RELIAS LMS
17.44 SEQUOIA CPE
17.45 STATPEARLS
17.46 SRAFFORD LLC
17.47 SYANDUS
17.48 SAFETYPRO TRAINING CENTER
17.49 STANFORD MEDICINE
17.5 SALUS GLOBAL
17.51 THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF FINANCIAL SERVICES
17.52 SALUS UNIVERSITY
17.53 THECESHOP.COM
17.54 UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO
17.55 TITAN CONTINUING EDUCATION
17.56 UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA
17.57 UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA (IRVINE)
17.58 UNIVERSITY PROFESSIONAL AND CONTINUING EDUCATION ASSOCIATION
17.59 UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA
18 REPORT SUMMARY
18.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
18.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
19 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
19.1 MARKET BY DELIVERY MODE
19.2 MARKET BY PROFESSION
19.3 MARKET BY PROVIDERS
20 APPENDIX
20.1 ABBREVIATIONS
