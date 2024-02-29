The US Casino Gaming Equipment Market to Reach $7.79 Billion by 2029, More than $4 Billion Opportunities in the Next 6 Years - Exclusive Focus Insight Report by Arizton

29 Feb, 2024, 17:50 GMT
CHICAGO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest focus insight report, the US casino gaming equipment market is growing at a CAGR of 3.76% during 2023-2029.
The U.S. Casino Gaming Equipment Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2029)
USD 7.79 Billion
Market Size (2023)
USD 2.90 Billion
CAGR (2023-2029)
3.76 %
Historic Year
2020-2021
Base Year
2022-2023
Forecast Year
2024-2029
The US casino gaming equipment market is growing significantly due to bigger and better slot machines, growing demand of live dealers, increasing adoption of AR and VR in gambling, rising popularity of the online gambling market, incorporating artificial intelligence technology, increasing demand for electronic gaming tables, growing hospitality industry, rising involvement of vendors, and rising demand for extravagant casinos. The popularity of electronic gaming tables is significantly increasing due to the high-definition display and touchscreens, which give players a more immersive gaming experience. The demand for replacement segment is a significant contributor in the US casino gaming equipment market, which is expected to grow significantly in coming years. In the US casino gaming equipment market, the trend of chip customization is significantly increasing. This is due to the branding of casinos, with unique designs and logos, to enhance the player experience and brand recognition.
Key Development
Casino gaming equipment is a device and machinery used to operate various casino games. It includes various equipment, including slot machines, gaming tables, video lottery terminals, and video poker machines. Casino gaming equipment's primary function is to provide players with entertainment and generate revenue for the casino operators. The demand segmentation of casino gaming equipment includes replacement and new/expansionary. The installation segmentation includes inside and outside segments. The end-user segmentation includes standalone, hotel, cruise & riverboat casinos, and others. Casino gaming equipment plays a major role in the operation and success of casinos.
Casino gaming equipment provides an immersive experience for gamblers. Due to technological advancements, companies are offering more engaging and sophisticated equipments. The demand for casinos at hotels, resorts, and restaurants is rising significantly as they provide customers with dining, gaming, and entertainment. The airports want to generate more revenue from the passengers, and the malls offer innovative equipment to attract more visitors.
Segmentation & Forecast
- Demand Market Insights (2023-2029)
- Replacement
- New/Expansionary
- Product Insights (2023-2029)
- Slot Machines
- Gaming Tables
- VLTs
- Video Poker Machines
- Others
- Installation Market Insights (2023-2029)
- Inside
- Outside
- End-User Market Insights (2023-2029)
- Standalone Casino
- Hotel Casino
- Cruise and Riverboat Casino
- Others
Vendors List
- Key Vendors
- Ainsworth Game Technology
- Aristocrat Leisure
- Everi Holdings
- Incredible Technologies
- International Game Technology
- Konami Holdings
- Light & Wonder
- PlayAGS
- Other Prominent Vendors
- ANGEL GROUP CO., LTD
- Aruze Gaming America, Inc.
- Eclipse Gaming Systems LLC
- Gambling Partners International
- Jackpot Digital Inc
- Magic Dreams
- Novomatic
- Ortiz Gaming
- Rye Park Gaming
- TCSJOHNHUXLEY
- Abbiati Casino Equipment
- Bingotimes Digital Technology
- BONO Gaming System
- Cammegh
- Casino Technology
- Cole Kepro International
- Euro Games Technology
- FBM Gaming
- GameCo LLC
- Grand Vision Gaming
- GTI Gaming
- Inspired Entertainment
- Interblock
- Matsui Gaming Machine
- Merkur Gaming
- Sega Sammy Creation
- TABLESWIN
- Taiwei Group
- Zitro Games
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
What is the projected value of the US casino gaming equipment market by 2029?
What factors are driving the growth of the video poker machines segment?
Why is the replacement segment in the US casino gaming equipment market growing?
Table of Contents
CHAPTER – 1: US Casino Gaming Equipment Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Key Developments
CHAPTER – 2: US Casino Gaming Equipment Market Segmentation Data
- Demand Market Insights (2023-2029)
- Replacement
- New/Expansionary
- Product Insights (2023-2029)
- Slot Machines
- Gaming Tables
- VLTs
- Video Poker Machines
- Others
- Installation Market Insights (2023-2029)
- Inside
- Outside
- End-User Market Insights (2023-2029)
- Standalone Casino
- Hotel Casino
- Cruise and Riverboat Casino
- Others
CHAPTER – 3: US Casino Gaming Equipment Market Prospects & Opportunities
- US Casino Gaming Equipment Market Drivers
- US Casino Gaming Equipment Market Trends
- US Casino Gaming Equipment Market Constraints
CHAPTER – 4: US Casino Gaming Equipment Market Overview
- US Casino Gaming Equipment - Competitive Landscape
- US Casino Gaming Equipment - Key Players
- US Casino Gaming Equipment - Key Company Profiles
CHAPTER – 5: Appendix
- Research Methodology
- Abbreviations
- Arizton
