The upcoming Chery Tiggo 8 pro is called luxuriously decorative terrestrial flight cockpit

ANKARA, Turkey, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese auto giant Chery is about to introduce Tiggo 8 pro to the Turkish market. The elegant and smooth lines and curved surfaces outline the steadiness and sharpness, making the whole vehicle look full of momentum of strength, and showing the quality of a flagship model in design.

Tiggo8 pro

On the side, slender and streamlined the body posture shows the dynamic bearing. The whole vehicle, with the dimensions of 4722x1860x1745mm, the wheelbase of 2710mm, and the trunk of 1930L that can realize 12 combinations with the rear seats, provides users with a comfortable experience.

The interior of the Tiggo 8 PRO is built on the concept of a luxuriously decorative terrestrial flight cockpit. Being encased in soft material at scale and the addition of first-class VIP seats make the interior of the vehicle show an extraordinary sense of technology and luxury. This allows users to enjoy the upgrade experience when seated, creating a superior driving/riding experience over those in its kind.

The unique first-class VIP seats are a perfect demonstration of the essence of the "luxuriously decorative terrestrial flight cockpit" concept. The exclusive light brown close-fitting luxury leather seats are designed with fancy quilting technology to enhance the sense of sculpture and three-dimensionality.

The unique freely adjustable airplane headrest relieving stress and strain in its kind is certified by the authority as "Master Class" comfort level. It supports the four-way adjustment – forwards, backwards and to both sides, as well as the angle adjustment of side wings, providing more comfortable head and neck support for the driver and passengers that cope with the stress of head and neck during long journeys.

Chery racked its brain on the driving & riding comfort of Tiggo 8 Pro. It has close-fitting luxury leather seats from leading seat makers-Lear and Aident, which offer consumers superior comfort. The luxury-level 34db deep-sea quiet space created by Chery's world leading NVH laboratory makes the model even more comfortable.

For the center console, Tiggo 8 PRO is the first to provide the triple screens setup FOV, a leading technology in its kind. The addition of the dual 12.3-inch split screens and an 8-inch LCD air conditioner/seat touch screen showcases the human caring from the flagship level while bringing a sense of technology Notably.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1876654/Tiggo8_pro__0811_ID_588f4e7478db.jpg

SOURCE Chery