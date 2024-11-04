The University of Manchester Bicentenary Exhibition Opens in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Manchester Bicentenary Exhibition was inaugurated on 22nd Oct in Shanghai, celebrating the university's two-century journey, academic achievements, and its deep connections with China. It also features valuable photographs commemorating the 50th anniversary of China-UK diplomatic relations, highlighting the longstanding ties between Manchester and China, and the accomplishments of Chinese alumni. The Exhibition is initiated by the University's China Centre jointly organized with Shanghai Overseas Returned Scholars Association and UoM alumni association and Mcloud, it opens to the public from October 23 to November 12, 2024, at Huabao Building in Yu Garden Shanghai.

Ducan Ivison, President and Vice-Chancellor of The University of Manchester, sent his video remarks, expressing gratitude towards the China Centre team and alumni for their contributions. He noted that the exhibition celebrates shared history and memories and reaffirmed the university's ongoing commitment to its ties with China. He emphasized the university's dedication to bringing high-quality educational resources to China and deepening collaboration between the two nations.

Stephen Flint, Associate Vice-President for Internationalisation of the University of Manchester, along with Richard Cotton, Director of International Development, and Kenneth McPhail, Head of Alliance Manchester Business School, traveled to Shanghai for the special occasion. Flint delivered keynote speech at the opening reception. He expressed his pleasure in attending the event in person. He mentioned that the Manchester campus is home to over 9,700 Chinese students and nearly 50,000 alumni across China. The exhibition commemorates the achievements of the university's alumni and the China Centre over the past 16 years, with hopes for further academic collaborations and exchanges with China in the future.

Zou Fang, Vice President of SORSA, thanked the University of Manchester for its pivotal role in promoting educational and cultural exchanges between China and the UK. She emphasized that the event is not just an exhibition but also a cultural exchange gathering and an excellent platform for fostering collaboration in education, technology, and culture between Shanghai and Manchester.

Sohail Shaikh, British Deputy Trade Commissioner for China, highlighted that the exhibition reflects two centuries of academic excellence and the profound societal impact of the University of Manchester, as well as its strong ties with China. He pointed out the university's active role in fostering UK-China relations through its China Centre in Shanghai, which serves as a bridge for cultural and educational exchanges, nurturing many students and scholars who strengthen the bond between the two countries.

Ouyang Qian, Chairman of the University of Manchester Alumni Association in China, conveyed his congratulations via video. Alumni representative Lv Weifeng shared his academic journey and expressed profound gratitude to the University. Inspired by cherished memories, Lv created 33 sketches of iconic buildings of the University of Manchester city, adding a unique artistic touch to the exhibition.

During the opening ceremony, winners of the "My Story with Manchester" competition were announced and awarded. This initiative aims to encourage lifelong learning and showcase the achievements of the university's online blended education in China. The stories were submitted voluntarily by alumni of the UoM's part-time master programmes through China Centre and selected through public voting.

Sherry Fu, Curator of the exhibition, and the Founding Director of the University of Manchester China Centre, expressed gratitude to all colleagues and alumni involved. She highlighted that the exhibition not only celebrates the University's bicentennial but also acknowledges the significant educational and cultural exchanges and collaborations between China and the UK.