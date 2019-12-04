The University of Johannesburg Selects Gale Primary Sources to Improve Student and Faculty Research Outcomes

As one of the largest contact universities in South Africa, the University of Johannesburg has more than 50,000 students and nearly 3,000 faculty members across four campuses. With a strong commitment to excellence in research and innovation, the university needed a digital primary sources platform coupled with innovative, powerful search technologies that gives students and researchers access to a variety of authoritative historical content. They chose Gale Primary Sources .

"We purchased Gale Primary Sources because it's a valuable source for in-depth historical research and really expands users' understanding of our African history," said Nthabiseng Monyaise, Team Leader of Collection Development at the University of Johannesburg. "The rareness and uniqueness of its digital archives and cross-searching tools not only helps our students discover and explore new research possibilities, but also arms them with the researching skills they need to achieve success in college and beyond."

Gale Primary Sources brings the thoughts, words and actions of past centuries into the present for a comprehensive research experience. With millions of pages of authoritative content and powerful search technologies, the platform helps students and researchers examine literary, political and social culture of the last 500 years and develop a more meaningful understanding of how history continues to impact the world today. Its innovative technology improves discovery, analysis and workflow while setting the bar for digital primary source analysis and data visualization with tools like cross-archival searching and term clusters, which visually organizes search results to help users make new connections across topics.

"Knowledge is power, and libraries empower the discovery of knowledge through research," said Terry Robinson, senior vice president and managing director for Gale International. "We are thrilled to partner with the University of Johannesburg and provide their library with trusted resources to help them push the boundaries of traditional research that supports the teaching and learning needs of their faculty and students, and the vision of their university community."

