The University of Cumbria Expands Student Support with Symplicity Advocate

ARLINGTON, Va., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 10,000 students based across their four locations the University of Cumbria has announced its partnership with Symplicity to help develop a holistic view of student engagement across different campuses and to drive efficiency of the student services offering at the university.

Through partnering with Symplicity Advocate, the University of Cumbria intends to enhance its support offering to students by equipping and empowering them to access the right level of information, advice, and guidance in a timely way to ensure they are appropriately supported to achieve. New developments across the sector have broadened the university's student profile and increased complexity in student casework. Recoginisng the opportunity for earlier interventions supported by consistent data, the University of Cumbria team were keen to seek out a new case management solution. Symplicity Advocate offers the university a highly flexible cloud hosted platform, dedicated to the sector with a fully mobile platform which made it the ideal choice.

"The implementation of a case management system is integral to the delivery of a new Student Services delivery model which is structured around a four-tier framework with digitally interactive self-service functionality, and which is aligned to, and reflects, the changes in the university's diverse student profile," says Emma Bales, Director of Student Services at University of Cumbria.

"Having an effective, easy to use, set of self-help resources, is fundamental to the implementation of our tiered model of support. In designing the self-service resources 'front end' a user experience/user journey approach is being applied in order that the resources are structured in a meaningful way for students," she added.

At a time when student wellbeing is front and centre in the wake of COVID-19, adopting Symplicity Advocate enables the university to facilitate sharing appropriate student information across all its student support teams in ways it has never been able to. Being able to do so securely, ensures that the students are getting a holistic experience that is both seamless and efficient.

Emma Bales goes on to say: "An integrated case management system, drawing on data from the student records will significantly improve efficiency in the delivery, recording, and monitoring of support services."

President of International at Symplicity, Thomas Jepsen said: "We are extremely excited to be working with University of Cumbria and embarking on this partnership together to not only implement Advocate within the university but work together on future developments of Symplicity Advocate to meet the university needs.

"This also enables Symplicity to further meet the wide-ranging needs and requirements of universities all over the UK as they support students beyond the classroom."

About the University of Cumbria

The University of Cumbria is a multi-campus higher education institution with campuses in Carlisle, Ambleside, Lancaster and London. They have over 10,000 students either in full time education or part-time study.

University of Cumbria is amongst the best in the UK for graduate employment and top in the North West with 96% of students getting a job or going on to further study within 15 months of graduating. University of Cumbria is 1st in the UK and top 10 worldwide for the quality of the education in the Times Higher Education Global Impact Rankings 2020, and is ranked as third in the north for students to start or manage a business in a study by Hitachi Capital Invoice Finance.

About Symplicity

Symplicity is a global student experience company that provides smart platforms to more than 3,000 colleges and universities for managing all aspects of student life, including career services, student conduct, and accommodations. Symplicity empowers colleges and universities to increase student engagement and outcomes by creating an inclusive and supportive student experience that extends beyond graduation. Learn more at symplicity.com.

