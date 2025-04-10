The Ulike Air 10 Revolutionises Self-Care and Delivers Salon-Quality Results with Advanced Features

Glow Into Spring: Why IPL Is the Smarter Way to Get Summer-Ready Skin

LONDON, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As spring arrives and layers come off, it's the perfect moment to rethink your hair removal routine. While shaving and waxing have been long-standing favourites, more and more people are turning to IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) technology for a smoother, longer-lasting solution.

The Problem with Traditional Hair Removal

Shaving is quick but short-lived, often causing irritation, ingrown hairs, and daily upkeep. Waxing lasts longer but is painful, expensive, and can leave skin sensitive. Both require constant maintenance — adding time and cost.

What Makes IPL Different?

IPL uses gentle pulses of light to target hair follicles, gradually reducing growth at the root. With regular use, it delivers lasting smoothness with fewer sessions and less hassle.

It's also more cost-effective. Instead of repeatedly buying razors or booking waxing appointments, IPL lets customers invest once and enjoy salon-level care at home.

Why Spring Is the Ideal Time to Start

IPL works best on untanned skin and requires consistent sessions, as it targets hair during the active growth phase. Starting now gives customers enough time to complete a full treatment cycle before summer — ensuring smoother skin just when customers want it most.

Revolutionise Self-Care with the Ulike Air 10

The Ulike Air 10 delivers salon-quality results with advanced features that make treatments faster, safer, and more effective:

Ice Cooling: Patented technology keeps skin comfortably cool for a virtually painless experience.

Dual Lights: Two light sources expand the treatment area by 18% and boost energy output by 57%.

Two light sources expand the treatment area by 18% and boost energy output by 57%. SHR Mode: Inspired by clinical lasers, this setting targets stubborn hair with up to 26J per burst.

SkinSensor: Automatically adjusts power levels for safe, personalised treatments.

Limited-Time Offer

About Ulike

Founded in 2013, Ulike delivers premium IPL hair removal devices that are UKCA/CE-approved, clinically tested, and dermatologist-recommended. Trusted by over 7 million users across 17 countries, Ulike combines cutting-edge IPL and Sapphire Ice Cooling technology for safe, long-lasting hair removal from head to toe.