The UAE Data Center Market to Reach Investment of $1.91 Bn in 2028, More than 140 MW Power Capacity to be Installed in the Upcoming Years - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the United Arab Emirates data center market will grow at a CAGR of 7.34% from 2022-2028.

UAE Data Center Market

The UAE data center market is one of the prominent locations in the Middle East. The market growth is driven by significant growth in digitalization, growing submarine cable connectivity, adoption of advanced technology, the establishment of free trade zones, government strategies, and other factors. The UAE government has also taken several initiatives to support industrialization in the country. For instance, the Abu Dhabi government has introduced its Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy to provide infrastructure for industrial developments and incentives for investors.

The UAE data center market includes around 12 unique third-party data center service providers operating around 28 facilities. The country is currently witnessing investments in around 26 facilities that expect to be operational.

UAE Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (Investment) USD 1.91 Billion (2028) Market Size (Area) 757 thousand sq. Feet (2028) Market Size (Power Capacity) 145 MW (2028) CAGR Investment (2022-2028) 7.34 % Colocation Market Size (Revenue) USD 500 Million (2028) Historic Year 2021-2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028

Key Insights

The UAE data center market is one of the major markets in the Middle East. The market has several driving factors, such as significant digitalization growth, strong fiber connectivity, and growing technology adoption.

. The market has several driving factors, such as significant digitalization growth, strong fiber connectivity, and growing technology adoption. The market is witnessing growth in adopting cloud services and the presence of cloud service providers such as Microsoft, Oracle, AWS, and Alibaba Cloud .

. Several telecom operators are deploying 5G services in the country that will drive the future demand for edge data centers. Telecom operators Etisalat (e& etisalat and) and du are the two main operators that have commercially deployed 5G services.

The demand for colocation is expected to grow significantly with the growing migration of businesses from on-premise to colocation infrastructure, along with wholesale colocation expected to grow due to an increase in the presence of cloud service providers that will colocate major spaces in the market.

Why Should You Buy This Research?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and UAE colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in UAE by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.

A detailed study of the existing UAE data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in UAE

Facilities Covered (Existing): 28



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 26



Coverage: 5+ Cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in UAE

Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)



Retail and Wholesale Colocation Pricing



Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation Market

The UAE market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

Post-Purchase Benefit

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% of customization

Market Trends & Drivers

The adoption of IoT technology has also been growing in the market in recent years. The revenue from the IoT market in the country is expected to reach over $7 billion by the end of 2023. In contrast, a major contribution is expected from the automotive IoT market, with an expected revenue of over $2 billion. The revenue from the IoT market is expected to reach over $12 billion by the end of 2028. Big data & IoT are among high-computing power technologies and develop massive data traffic. Adopting these technologies will generate the demand for data centers and installing high-computing servers to process high bandwidth data, which will further increase rack power densities. This will increase the demand for converged and hyperconverged infrastructure.

Dubai is an important hub for smart city development in the Middle East, with projects such as The Sustainable City, Dubai South project, Zayed Smart City Project, and Desert Rose City already under construction. The Sustainable City and Desert Rose City have implemented renewable energy in their operations. The Sustainable City runs on solar energy produced by solar panels. Desert Rose City will run on renewable energy that will be produced locally. In addition, Al Ain City Municipality signed an MoU with Saal, an AI company, for research in innovative solutions on AI to support smart city initiatives in the city. Smart Dubai signed an agreement with Huawei Technologies in 2019 under which Huawei Technologies will work toward the development of Dubai municipality's digital capabilities by providing the support required to launch unique smart services and the latest innovative technologies in the field of ICT.

Existing VS. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Dubai



Abu Dhabi



Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

IT Infrastructure

Servers



Storage Systems



Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Switches & Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Racks



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers



Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development



Installation & Commissioning Services



Engineering & Building Design



Fire Detection & Suppression Systems



Physical Security



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II



Tier III



Tier IV

Geography

Dubai



Abu Dhabi



Other Cities

Major Vendors

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AESG

Aldar Properties

ALEC Engineering and Contracting

Arcadis

Arup

ASU

BG&E

Black & White

Cadd Emirates

Condor Group

Core Emirates

DC PRO Engineering

Dct-gulf (Data Center Technologies)

Edarat Group

Group AMANA

HHM Building Contracting

James L. Williams (JLW)

(JLW) Laing O'Rourke

Laith Electra Mechanical

Linesight

M+W Group

mCritical Infrastructure (mCIC)

McLaren Construction Group

Meinhardt Group

Middle East Modern Architecture (MEMA)

Raghav Contracting

Red Engineering

Rider Levett Bucknall

RW Armstrong

Site & Power DK

STS Group

Sudlows Consulting

Syska Hennessy Group

Telal Engineering & Contracting

Turner & Townsend

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Chatsworth Products

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Envicool

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

CtrlS Datacenters

Equinix

Gulf Data Hub

Injazat

Khazna Data Centers

Morohub

Pacific Controls

New Entrants

Quantum Switch Tamasuk

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in the UAE

Historical Market Scenario

29+ Unique Data Center Properties

Data Center IT Load Capacity

Data Center White Floor Area

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

Cities Covered

Dubai



Abu Dhabi



Other Cities

List of Upcoming Data Center Facilities

Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities in UAE

Microeconomic and Macroeconomic factors of the UAE Market

Investment Opportunities in the UAE

Investment by Area

Investment by Power Capacity

Chapter 3:Data Center Colocation Market in UAE

Colocation Services Market in the UAE

Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

Data Center Demand across Industries in the UAE

Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons

Chapter 4:Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Restraints

Chapter 5:Market Segmentation

IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6: Tier Standard Investment

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Chapter 7:Geography

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Other Cities

Chapter 8: Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Construction Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Investors

Chapter 9:Appendix

Market Derivation

Quantitative Summary

