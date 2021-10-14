The Torch in My Heart, a story of love, dedication and heritage

BEIJING, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A short animated film The Torch in My Heart was released on Oct. 11. Presented by The State Council Information Office of the People's Republic of China, the film was produced by SHIZHI media, co-produced and distributed by China Story Database, CPC WORKS, Visual China Group and YoyWow Communications.

Based on a true story, the film depicts the accomplishments and sacrifices of three generations of women doctors. Spanning more than half a century, the story centers on Qin Jisheng, her daughter Liao Qinping and her granddaughter Lyu Tao. All are graduates of Peking University and became OB-GYN doctors, and all chose to travel to China's border and frontier areas to treat patients in need. It is a story of love, dedication, tenacity and heritage.

The story begins with a young Qin frantically riding a horse, racing through a snowy night to save a patient in labor. It was just one of many feats in Qin's illustrious career that began in the 1950s. Hers was an era that lacked medical resources, and Qin's top priority was to keep pregnant women and their babies alive and healthy. It was a mission that consumed her entire life, as she fought relentlessly for the people living in border areas. Her contribution earned her the Lin Qiaozhi Award, the highest national recognition in the field of obstetrics and gynecology in China.

Qin's daughter Liao inherited her mother's spirit and beliefs. Having devoted her career to the fight against gynecological tumors, Liao also received the Lin Qiaozhi Award. And now Lyu, granddaughter of Qin, is following in both of their footsteps, further advancing OB/GYN in China and improving the lives of women.

The Torch in My Heart contains underlying issues that are subtly revealed. Strides made in science and medicine aside, it is noteworthy that the three women doctors as the leading roles demonstrate the progress of gender equality and women's empowerment in China. Furthermore, each story takes place in remote border regions of China, such as Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Xizang Autonomous Region and the Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture in Sichuan Province, which illustrates the enormous size of China as well as its diversity, and more importantly how they are connected to form one country by solidarity and common efforts.

