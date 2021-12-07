The Top 6 Best Places to Work in UAE for 2021 Revealed

DUBAI, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edenred, IHS Towers, Roche, Blue Ocean Global, Foodics and Sapin are recognized as the top 6 best places to work in UAE for 2021 according to the annual prestigious "Best Places to Work" certification program. Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

Edenred UAE was awarded the top position followed by IHS Towers, one of the largest telecommunications infrastructure providers. Roche UAE came in the third position followed by Blue Ocean Global, a leading Master Distributor. Foodics, a technology firm offering an end-to-end cloud-based point of sale, came in the fifth position followed by Sapin, a leading metal packaging supplier to the paint, food and aerosol industry.

In a statement from Tricia Raman, Director of people and culture for Edenred UAE, she said "We are honored to be recognized as one of the best companies to work for in the UAE, which is testament of the hard work and commitment of all our talented people. We care about our employees and are committed to fostering an inclusive culture that builds on the workplace of tomorrow, prioritizing innovation, leadership and respect. Edenred will continue to invest in our people and will ensure that they have what they need to be successful. Knowing that our people continue to feel valued, supported and cared for is the best endorsement we can receive, and reaffirms our actions"

Mohamed ElShaarawy, General Manager for Roche Pharmaceuticals UAE said "This year we are celebrating our 125 years anniversary and I am humbled to witness Roche Pharmaceuticals as one of the best places to work in the United Arab Emirates; where you can create change, take pride in what you do and enjoy the people you work with. Our learning culture is shaped by our people who believe in our purpose of "Doing now what patients need next".

"We are delighted to have been recognised in the top six highest performing organisations in UAE and certified as Best Place Work in UAE. At IHS Towers, our people are our greatest asset, and we take enormous pride in investing in and developing our talent. We work collaboratively to ensure all employees benefit from cross-learning opportunities, not just in the UAE, but across the wider IHS network. A network that spans nine markets across Africa, Latin America and the Middle East." said David Ordman, SVP & Deputy CFO for IHS Towers.

Every year in UAE, the program partners with over 50 organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

For more information about the program, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org.

