The Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Is Set To Grow At A 9% Rate With The Rise In The Penetration Of Organized Retail - By The Business Research Company

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The increase in the penetration of organized retail, especially in developing economies, is expected to be a major driver of the third-party logistics (3PL) market. Organized retailing refers to systemized retail operations undertaken by licensed retailers. Increasing disposable incomes, changing consumer tastes and preferences, healthy economic growth and changing demographic profiles are enhancing growth in the organized retail market. In addition, growing internet penetration and more international retailers initiating operations in different countries and regions are also benefiting the organized retail sector. 3PL providers are used in the retail industry for freight transportation, warehousing, inventory management, pick and pack and final mile delivery of different goods.

Avail a limited period discount of 33% on uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact TBRC today and make winning strategies.

The global third-party logistics (3PL) market size is expected to grow from $0.90 trillion in 2021 to $0.99 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The global third-party logistics (3PL) market share is expected to reach $1.41 trillion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.

Request a free sample of the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Report

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Trends – Rising Use Of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being used by wholesalers and providers in the third-party logistics (3PL) market. AI in logistics can help with route optimization and fleet management. For example, in January 2022, Verte, a US based e-commerce service company launched a new artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled omnichannel supply chain platform for wholesalers and third-party logistics (3PL) providers. Verte's technological solutions provide real-time supply chain insight with a data-driven platform that centralizes information to provide supply chain transparency and it is ideally positioned to provide aggregated data solutions that address critical industry concerns related to inventory and customer fulfilment, allowing retailers, shippers, 3PLs, and carriers to operate more efficiently.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG Was The Largest Competitor In The Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market

Kuehne + Nagel International AG was the largest competitor in the third-party logistics (3PL) market in 2021, with a 3.70% share of the market. As per the third-party logistics (3PL) market research, Kuehne+Nagel's growth strategy focuses on strengthening its business operations through strategic partnerships and collaborations. For instance, in October 2022, the company partnered with Pepco for providing contract logistics services, warehousing and automation services for the end-to-end distribution across Bulgarian, Greek, and Romanian

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Segmentation

The global third-party logistics (3PL) market is segmented -

By Service Type: Dedicated Contract carriage, Domestic Transportation Management, International Transportation Management, Warehousing And Distribution, Other Service Types By Mode Of Transport: Railways, Roadways, Waterways, Airways By Industry: Technological, Automotive, Retailing, Elements, Food And Groceries, Healthcare, Other Industries

See more on the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Report

Check out similar market reports:

E-Commerce Logistics Global Market Report 2022 – By Service Type (Transportation, Warehousing, Value-Added Services), By Operational Area (Domestic, International), By Delivery Type (Standard Delivery, Same-Day Delivery), By Category (Apparels And Lifestyle, Automotive, Books And Periodicals, Engineering, FMCG And Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Hi-Tech, Other Categories), By End-User (B2B, B2C) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Freight And Logistics Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Airways, Railways, Roadways, Waterways), By Function (Freight Forwarding, Warehousing, Value-Added Services, Other Functions), By End User (Manufacturing And Automotive, Oil And Gas, Mining, And Quarrying, Agriculture, Fishing, And Forestry, Construction, Distributive Trade, Other End Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Logistics Automation Global Market Report 2022 – By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Function (Warehouse And Storage Management, Transportation Management), By Organization Size (Small-Medium Size Organizations, Large Scale Organization), By End-User (Retail And E-Commerce, Automotive, Food And Beverage, Logistics And Transportation) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally, it has strategy enablement specialists in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

SOURCE The Business Research Company