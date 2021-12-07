The Tech That Could Revolutionize EV Markets

FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In Austin, Texas, Elon Musk is building his Tesla Cybertruck plant…And is developing a new technology to supply their huge lithium requirements. Even Samsung is moving production from overseas to Texas. Why? Mentioned in today's commentary includes: FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL), NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE), Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM), Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB).

American lithium is expected to be in high-demand for the next century…And early investors in the companies set to profit could receive significant returns on their investment in 2022. And with supply-chain issues and China's emergence as a lithium power-house…Lithium production is now flooding back to America.

ELECTRIC VEHICLE PRODUCTION TO CREATE EPIC DEMAND BY ALL MAJOR CAR MANUFACTURERS

Biden's blueprint for domestic lithium production, refining and battery manufacturing is expected to drive a possible EV sales increase of up to 50% by 2030. For EV makers and battery manufacturers, like Tesla, it's all about new technologies that can ensure we have enough lithium and the best batteries for EVs.

In America, General Motors (GM) is planning 30 new EVs by 2025, and it's betting on new battery tech with a lithium-metal anode that would make batteries lighter and more energy-dense …Ford (F) has pledged to go all-electric by 2040, and will invest over $30 billion in EV and battery production over the next five years. It's also testing liquid cooling for a faster EV charger that could cut charging time from hours to minutes.

In Europe, they are moving even faster. Even Mercedes will go all-electric by 2030. In China, conventional gas-burning cars will be phased out by 2035. Apple (APPL) uses lithium in cell phones and laptops. And now, it's coming out with a car. The Apple Car is expected to be released in four years.

In short: It looks like there's an international "secret war" going on for access to lithium… and the technology needed to unlock it.

HLT TECH: BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM FROM ROCKS

Lithium comes either from subsurface brines or spodumene-bearing pegmatite deposits. Lithium from brine is easier to extract because you pump the lithium-bearing brines out of the ground and then treat them to form lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide.

The process doesn't involve traditional mining. But there are problems with this method.

The biggest problem is that we need more supply than brine deposits alone can offer.

The process is also incredibly time-consuming. Extracting from the brine involves solar evaporation from salt flats, and that can take many years. It's also environmentally destructive and requires tons of water not available near the salt flats.

For example, Chile's Atacama desert is being depleted of water thanks to lithium brine extraction. Now it's barren and the locals are being deprived of water resources and grasslands vital to their survival. But what if there were a better tech? There may be!

It's called HLT. And it's a unique new technology being developed in Medaro Mining Corp.'s (MEDA; MEDAF) joint venture with Global Lithium Extraction Technologies Inc.

Now, lithium can be mined from the hard rock using traditional mining techniques, and Medaro's new technology, if developed and commercialized, could potentially upend the lithium extraction segment.

Hard rock is everywhere in the U.S. and in Canada. The new process could lower lithium extraction costs 30% to 50% finally making it economically viable.

Here's how it works…

Until now, lithium from brine has been less expensive to extract but refining it is time consuming and requires a lot of toxic chemicals. Hard-rock uses conventional mining techniques. Hard-rock is plentiful in Canada, Australia and US. But until now, extracting lithium from it has been too expensive.

Medaro Mining Corp.'s (MEDA; MEDAF) proprietary lithium extraction technology is aimed to offer high-grades, lower costs and environmentally friendly processes. Medaro says the process only requires three feedstock materials:

Spodumene concentrate High-purity Carbon Dioxide (CO 2 ), which is consumed in forming Lithium Carbonate High-purity water (H 2 O), which is consumed in forming Lithium Hydroxide.

It doesn't use any hydrocarbons at all. It's also a modular process that is highly scalable and deployable right at the mine site, possibly even in remote locations. The scalability potential could be up to 50-100 tonnes per day, or more, in the roughest terrains.

And there are no associated CO2 emissions because this is a closed-loop process run on clean energy. That alone means the process could lead to lower costs and a much smaller manufacturing footprint. The process could produce virtually zero waste, which would equal huge savings compared to other methods.

Subject to pilot tests, initial studies predict that Medaro's new lithium extraction process could deliver almost one-fifth of a tonne of Lithium Carbonate and one-quarter of a tonne of Lithium Hydroxide for every tonne of concentrated spodumene extracted from the rock. And it would be battery-grade lithium ready for the market.

This could reduce supply chain costs and bottlenecks and could be scalable at an industrial level, possibly with global implications for the industry. In fact, if fully developed and commercialized, this process might generate over $400 million per year… per modular installation!

If Medaro Mining Corp.'s (MEDA; MEDAF) proves out and commercializes its technology, hard-rock miners all over the world could be able to mine clean, green lithium cost effectively.

ARE BILLIONAIRES GOING "ALL-IN" ON LITHIUM?

In the last decade, technologies powered by lithium have made companies hundreds of billions of dollars. In the next decade, lithium could fuel trillions of dollars in new wealth. The smartest investors are going "all-in" on Lithium.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway made a huge move into lithium in 2019, with a venture to extract $1.5 billion in lithium from geothermal wells in California. Elon Musk wants to mine his own lithium. Tim Cook is developing the Apple Car and lithium greed is at an all-time high for the tech giant.

It gets even better…The infrastructure deal could flood the ESG market with $1 trillion not to mention multiple billions more from investors hopping on this speeding train.

They are going all in because it's more than just car engines...The energy storage industry is an even bigger market than EVs.

OUR PICK FOR A STOCK TO WATCH FOR 2022: $35 MILLION MARKET CAP STOCK WHICH WE THINK HAS GREAT POTENTIAL

As of the end of November, this company has a market cap of $35 million…But its technology could, if proven out and commercialized, scale up to 50-100 tonnes of processing per day.

That's approximately 10-20 tonnes of Lithium Carbonate (Li2CO3) at $20,000 per tonne…And approximately 12-25 tonnes of Lithium Hydroxide (LiOH-H2O) at $22,000 per tonne… per day. In other words, this could mean a potential of over $400 million per modular installation.

If that happened, company's valuation could rise significantly with just one installation.

In the coming days/months, Medaro Mining Corp. (MEDA; MEDAF) could announce further developments and test results...Which could confirm the exciting potential of this new technology.

Other companies to watch as lithium demand soars:

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) is another alternative fuel stock that has taken Wall Street by storm. Fuel cells are a relatively new technology, which might explain why the company's shares seem to have little correlation with other stocks in its industry or even those outside of it. However, while momentum may fluctuate from time to time and investors should be prepared for fluctuations within 24 hours of 10%, this upstart will most likely continue on an upward trend due to steady advances in research and development as well as increased use cases worldwide such as China's investment into hydrogen transportation infrastructure.

Energy companies shouldn't be ignored, either. As one the world's leading renewables producers, NextEra Energy (NEE) is literally building the path towards sustainability. To make matters more exciting, the company was the number one capital investor in green energy infrastructure, and the fifth largest investor across all sectors.

NextEra Energy works with many different companies like Apple, Amazon, Nestle Waters North America among others to help them become more sustainable by investing in renewable energy sources as well as helping them reduce their carbon footprint through providing quality products and services that lower utility bills.

Even Big Oil is jumping on board, diversifying their portfolios and to hedge their bets in the rapidly changing new reality of energy. And no other oil major takes this more seriously than TotalEnergies (TTE). TotalEnergies maintains a 'big picture' outlook across all of its endeavors. It is not only aware of the needs that are not being met by a significant portion of the world's growing population, it is also hyper-aware of the looming climate crisis if changes are not made. In its push to create a better world for all, it has committed to contributing to each of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM), for example, signed in December a long-term supply deal with LG Energy Solution, which in turn supplies batteries to carmakers such as Tesla and GM. Under the deal, SQM will supply battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide to LG Energy Solution between 2021 and 2029.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Albemarle Corporation (ALB) has also seen its share price nearly double, from $139 to $271 over the past year.

Analysts are growing increasingly bullish on lithium producers' stocks, mostly because of the upside potential in lithium prices in the medium term, thanks to the constantly growing demand for EV and storage batteries.

The two biggest lithium producers, Albemarle and SQM, have recently announced expansion projects and long-term supply deals as they believe the EV revolution and the energy transition are just beginning.

By. Charles Kennedy

