The Syndicate to List Stellar (XLM)

Total XLM Coin Supply: $500,000 USD worth of XLM Coin

worth of XLM Coin Discount rate: 50%

Syndicate Allocation: Each participant's maximum amount of CRO that can be applied towards the listing event will depend on the amount of CRO Staked on the Crypto.com Exchange*.

*The maximum allocation in CRO stated in the table above is indicative and for reference only. Please visit crypto.com/exchange/syndicate on the listing day to view the final maximum allocation.

Syndicate Allocation Subscription:

Crypto.com Exchange users will be able to subscribe for XLM Coins by contributing an amount of CRO tokens not exceeding their respective maximum pledge amount.

Staked CRO tokens may not be used to subscribe for XLM coins in the listing event.

Syndicate Allocation Distribution: Listing event participants will receive their finalised XLM Coin allocation at Distribution Time. If the total pledged amount for the listing event is above the total discounted allocation, each individual participant's final XLM coin allocation will be calculated as per formula mentioned above.

Notes:

XLM coin will be listed on the Crypto.com Exchange and App on Wednesday, 15 January 2020 with the following trading pairs: XLM/BTC, XLM/USDT and XLM/CRO. Crypto.com reserves the right to cancel or amend The Syndicate campaign rules at its sole discretion. Citizens and residents of the United States , China , Bulgaria and Hong Kong will be excluded from The Syndicate campaign.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 200+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com

