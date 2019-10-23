The Sustainable Denim Revolution Arrives With One Million Liters and DryIndigo Technology to KingPins Amsterdam

With the pioneering DryIndigo® technology developed by Spanish manufacturer Tejidos Royo, it is now possible to save water in the denim production process. This is a real milestone in the textile industry.

The campaign invites users from around the world to join the "sustainable denim revolution" by taking part in a competition to donate a million litres of water to a good cause.

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One Million Liters initiative has been launched today as part of the opening of KingPins Show in Amsterdam, which is one of the most important global events in denim. The campaign's core mission is to raise awareness by showing how changing one part of the production or manufacturing process can speed up change towards a more sustainable textile industry.