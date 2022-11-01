The startup Nooka Space brings innovation to airport terminals by introducing the concept of flex office booths on demand

CLUJ NAPOCA, Romania, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nooka Space, the company who designed the first smart proximity office network in the world, back in 2020, introduces the concept of flex office on demand in airport waiting areas, to provide passengers with private spaces to work or relax, while waiting for their flight. As such, Nooka Space launches Nooka Air, a smart office booth designed to offer better airport experience during the waiting hours in terminals.

Nooka Air state-of-the-art office booths are enhanced by technology, allowing users to have full control over the space, from booking the desired time slot to customizing the inside environment, such as lighting or temperature. The digitalized Nooka Air office booths are IoT integrated, providing smart access to the space and its features directly from a mobile app. Nooka Space offers fully equipped, Wi-Fi connected, pay-as-you-go office pods to better airport experience and work while traveling. With their sound proofing technology and ergonomic furniture, Nooka Air booths are designed to boost users focus and wellbeing and improve productivity on the go, without being distracted by the noise and bustle of the airport.

Sandu Băbășan, CO Founder Nooka Space „In recent years we noticed profound changes in the way we travel, work, socialize, and engage with external environments. Like many other industries across the world, airports are still facing the effects of the pandemic and need to put more emphasis on passengers' experience, safety, and wellbeing. As such, the waiting area experience is crucial to customer satisfaction. The lack of private spaces to work or relax in many international airports led us to the idea of creating Nooka Air, a high-tech office booth that can be booked and used as a private space to work, concentrate, or relax while waiting for the flight."

Cluj Avram Iancu International Airport is one of the first beneficiaries of Nooka Air office booths.

„We are in advanced negotiations and close to signing contracts with other 9 airports in Western Europe. Moreover, based on the data collected from the booking history within the app, 1 in 3 users have extended their stay, which makes us confident that the solution we offer will bring added value to passenger experience in airport terminals", Sandu Băbășan added.

Nooka Space has the mission to create a global network of smart proximity offices and to grow a community of users, contributing to the sustainable development of the smart cities. Nooka Space has offices in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Romania, Ireland, Switzerland, Italy and France. For further information, please visit www.nookaspace.com.

