The St. Regis Sanya Yalong Bay Resort Elevates Exclusive Services for Russian Tourists

SANYA, China, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As China further expands visa-free entry policies, the number of inbound tours to Sanya continues to climb. The city, as a popular seaside vacation destination, is attracting a large number of Russian tourists. Nestled in the idyllic and charming Yalong Bay of Sanya, The St. Regis Sanya Yalong Bay Resort has recently enhanced its personalized hospitality experience by offering executive services tailored for Russian tourists, ensuring every guest can fully enjoy their trip.

Located on the southern tip of Hainan Island, the resort has always been a favorite among travelers seeking a tropical paradise. For Russian guests who arrive in Sanya on early flights, the Resort has set up a rest area for them with breakfast provided in hotel restaurants. The Resort also provides a paid full-board service package that includes an all-day dining experience from breakfast to dinner, including a customized Russian cuisine menu featuring classic Russian dishes such as borscht soup to make the guests feel at home.

"The St. Regis is well - known for its Butler Service, a signature experience with personalized and anticipatory attention to the guests' needs that takes care of every detail. We hope our new personalized service can bring the best possible experience for Russian guests and allow them to enjoy a relaxing Sanya vacation," said the hotel General Manager, Ms. Zhao of the Resort.

Designed by renowned architectural firms Brennan Beer Gorman Architects, EDSA, and Di Leonardo, The St. Regis Sanya Yalong Bay Resort boasts 396 guestrooms, suites, and villas. The ocean and garden view rooms offer expansive vistas of Yalong Bay's stunning ocean view, while the 2-bedroom Royal Seaside Villa, situated right by the sea, includes its own pool and outdoor dining gazebo.

Guests at The St. Regis Sanya Yalong Bay Resort can enjoy a variety of activities at the Resort's Signature Swimming Pool, which maintains a constant temperature of 28 degrees Celsius year-round. The pool offers special water entertainment programs such as bubble parties for children, water surfing, and swimming lessons, catering to the whole family's needs.

For those seeking a pampering experience, the 1,500 sqm Resort's Iridium Spa offers 10 treatment rooms and a full menu of massage therapies, body treatments, skincare services, and salon services as well.

Dining at The St. Regis Sanya Yalong Bay Resort is also a delight for the senses, with exceptional restaurants offering a diverse range of international and Chinese cuisines. The inviting Social Restaurant serves a sumptuous breakfast buffet, lunch, and dinner with an international cuisine menu; Mingxuan Restaurant is the authentic Chinese cuisine establishment that offers Hainan, Cantonese, Sichuan, and Northern Chinese style delicacies; Driftwood Seafood Restaurant serves freshly caught seafood and perfectly cooked meets in a relaxed setting with beach and ocean views. Guests can also unwind in the Drawing Room, where they can enjoy cocktails and light fare, providing the perfect setting to relax after a day in Sanya.

Additionally, Yalong Bay offers Sanya's only swimmable beach, along with diverse natural attractions. The mangrove forest spans 63.3 hectares, and the Resort is surrounded by mountains and seas. Visitors can enjoy kayaking, paddleboarding, and boating through the green landscapes and mangroves. With exceptional service, luxury experience packages, and a unique natural landscape, St. Regis Sanya Yalong Bay Resort hopes guests from Russia and around the world can come to the Sanya and enjoy an unforgettable vacation.

For more information, please visit Sanya Beach Villa | The St. Regis Sanya Yalong Bay Resort (www.marriott.com.cn/syxxr).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2425693/image_833023_30478046.jpg