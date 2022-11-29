TOKYO, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research has found that swapping from an uncomfortable old mattress for a new one could give users an extra 42 minutes of sleep a night. The Sleep Company aims to offer customers the best sleeping experience that uses science and ergonomics to create the ultimate comfort and optimal support to the body with the best prices, as well as durability.

The Sleep Company's latest SmartGRID mattress aims to combat insomnia in Japan

Insomnia can be exacerbated by one's sleeping area. If people sleep on a mattress that causes them to be too hot, noisy, or is not the proper firmness for the body, they may become additionally restless, which will make insomnia worse. For this reason, it is so important to find a sleeping area and mattress that lulls them to sleep.

The Sleep Company's SmartGRID is not memory foam, latex, or a coir mattress, and it's the only mattress with a grid-shaped hyper-elastic polymer. The SmartGRID construction allows the grid's walls to bend down on body curvatures like the hips and shoulders, ensuring that there is no pressure placed on any part of the body while also providing enough cradling and cushioning. The 2500 air channels in a SmartGRID structure facilitate enough airflow, giving cooling comfort during sweltering nights. When people toss and turn during sweating nights, they may feel disturbance across the mattress. SmartGRID mattresses allow zero partner disturbance for an uninterrupted night's sleep.

Benefits of The Sleep Company's SmartGRID Mattresses:

Japanese Patented SmartGRID Technology - Made using the world's most advanced sleep technology, the mattress fits snuggly to all body shapes while firmly supporting the areas that need support. Comfort and Support – SmartGRID is scientifically designed to fit all body shapes, it is flexible where one needs comfort (Shoulders and Hips) & Firm where one needs support (Back) – So best of both worlds. 2500+ Air Channels – Memory Foam or very high dense foam traps heat whereas SmartGRID has over 2500+ Air Channels which have a temperature neutral grid design so that people can sleep cool every night. Adaptive Support – SmartGRID provides instant support to bodily movements giving an undisturbed sleep thus reducing tossing and turning Durability – SmartGRID Material is durable in nature as it doesn't sag over time and stays in its natural form for a long duration of time. 120 Nights Trail - The Sleep Company offers a 120-day money back guarantee and is committed to providing customers with the best mattress for their needs.

The Sleep Company is a Global Comfort-Tech company and the creator of the revolutionary SmartGRID Technology. Their products are intelligently designed with Japanese patented SmartGRID Technology to provide mind-blowing comfort and to elevate the sleep experience. The Sleep Company is currently present in India, Japan, UAE and UK. For mattress guidance, one can visit their website or Amazon store or can follow them on Instagram and Facebook to get the latest updates on SmartGRID mattress.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1956129/Japan_Luxe_Mattress.jpg

