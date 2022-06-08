The Sales Intelligence Market Grows At 12% With Surge In Optimization And Enrichment Demand

The Business Research Company's sales intelligence research report expands on key drivers, trends, and growth opportunities in the market.

LONDON, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sales intelligence market consists of the sale of sales intelligence services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to understand consumer behavior and target audience with the best products to fulfill their requirements. Sales intelligence refers to the range of tech solutions that provide data to salespeople which helps sales and marketing teams identify, analyze, present, and make use of data for their potential customers and their requirements.

The global sales intelligence market size is expected to grow from $2.72 billion in 2021 to $3.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The global sales intelligence market size is expected to grow to $4.8 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.0%.

Sales Intelligence Market Drivers

The surge in demand for content optimization and data enrichment tools has driven the sales intelligence market. Data enrichment solutions enable businesses to maximize their data which offers new marketing opportunities, communication channels, and improved client targeting. Also, content optimization is equally important to reduce the danger of overloading as much new content is being created every day. Hence, the demand for content optimization and related services will rise the demand for sales intelligence tools and will drive the market.

Key Sales Intelligence Market Players In The Sales Intelligence Industry

Major players in the sales intelligence market are Clearbit, Demandbase, Inc., InsideView., LinkedIn Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Zoho Corporation, DiscoverOrg, Dun & Bradstreet Corporation, Data Axle, HG Insights, ZoomInfo Technologies LLC, HG Insights, LeadGenius, InfoGroup, UpLead, RelPro, DueDil, EverString, RingLead, Gryphon Networks, List Partners, FullContact, and Relationship Capital Partners Inc.

Sales Intelligence Industry Trends

The infusion of AI and ML capabilities to automate the pre-sales process has been a trend in the sales intelligence market. The infusion of artificial intelligence and machine learning has created a massive opportunity for companies to automate their pre-sales and sales process and improve sales leads.

Sales Intelligence Market Regional Outlook

North America was the largest region in the sales intelligence market in 2021 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global sales intelligence market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global sales intelligence market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

