The Sale of Harvesting Equipment in France Market to Reach 2,383 Units by 2028 - Exclusive Research Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the France harvesting equipment market is growing at a CAGR of 3.57% during 2022-2028.

France Harvesting Equipment Market Research Report by Arizton

Browse in-depth TOC on "France Harvesting Equipment Market"

31 – Tables

46 – Figures

148 – Pages

France is a significant player in European agriculture. Its diverse agricultural landscape requires specialized harvesting equipment, from vineyards to large-scale grain fields. As sustainable farming practices gain traction, French farmers will embrace electric harvesters to reduce environmental impact. The country's innovation and technology adoption tradition also makes it a potential hotbed for advanced harvesting equipment development and adoption.

The country exports the finest quality agricultural products, including wheat, barley, oats, corn, sorghum, sugar beets, flax, potatoes, and wine. It has some of the most productive grain farms in northern France, most of the vegetable farms in Brittany, the renowned vineyards in Languedoc, Burgundy, and Bordeaux districts, and flower gardens and orchards in Provence, all of which contribute heavily to the farm economy. Thus, it has created a demand for the harvester market across France.

France Harvesting Equipment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) 2,383 Units Market Size (2022) 1,931 Units CAGR (2022-2028) 3.57 % Historic Year 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Harvester Type, Horsepower Type, and Geography Largest Segment by Harvester Type Combine Largest Segment by Geography North Market Dynamics Fiscal Support to Farmers through Loans & Subsidies

Increased Farm Mechanization

Lack of Skilled Farm Labor

Increased Farm Mechanization

Lack of Skilled Farm Labor

Below 150 HP Harvesting Equipment Sales Surge, 150-300 HP to witness Fastest Growth

In the France harvesting equipment market, the sale of below 150 HP will reach 674 units in 2028 by 2028.

300-450 HP harvesters are particularly well-suited for the harvesting of cereals and grains, such as wheat, barley, and corn. The horsepower range allows for quick and efficient harvesting, especially when dealing with high-yield crops.

The market for 300-450 HP harvesters in France can be competitive, with various manufacturers offering a range of options. Farmers often consider brand reputation, dealer support, and after-sales service when purchasing.

These harvesters are a significant investment for farming operations. Farmers need to assess their specific requirements, acreage, and crop types to determine if such equipment is economically viable for their operations.

Competitive Overview

The French harvesting equipment market demonstrates a moderate level of fragmentation, encompassing a diverse array of local and international players. This complex composition underscores the rich tapestry of contributors within the sector. However, the shifting economic landscape introduces potential challenges for vendors. In this market, diverse international vendors coexist with a few regional counterparts, shaping the industry's composition. However, regional vendors may face challenges as foreign players expand their influence, especially in tech and customer engagement. Expected developments, such as increased product/service expansions, tech advances, and M&As, will heighten competition. Arizton experts foresee international players growing via acquiring regional entities. More vital entities can introduce tech innovations that outdate rivals' offerings, creating a competitive lag until costs are regained.

The market is likely to witness consolidation due to the intensely competitive environment. This will make it imperative for vendors to distinguish their products and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions. Otherwise, they will struggle to survive the highly competitive French harvester market.

France Harvesting Equipment Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Fiscal Support to Farmers through Loans & Subsidies

Increased Farm Mechanization

Restraints

Lack of Awareness of the Latest Developments in Agricultural Technologies

Climate Change Adversely Impacting Agricultural Activities

Opportunities

Development of Smart & Autonomous Harvesters

Increased Food Consumption & Population Growth

Electrification of Harvesting Equipment

Post-Purchase Benefit

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% of customization

Why Should You Buy This Report?

This report is among the few in the market that offer outlook and opportunity analyses forecast in terms of:

Market Size & Forecast Volume 2020–2028 (Units)

Segmentation by Harvester type



Segmentation by Horsepower Type



Segmentation by Regions

Major current and upcoming projects and investments

Competitive intelligence about the economic scenario, advantages, and benefits of harvesters, market dynamics, and shares

Latest and innovative technologies

Import and export analysis

Company profiles of major and other prominent vendors

Vendors

Key Company Profiles

CNH Industrial

CLAAS

John Deere

AGCO

Kubota

Other Prominent Vendors

Grimme

SDF

Krone

KUHN Group

Yanmar

Market Segmentation

Harvester Type

Combine

Forage

Horsepower Type

Below 150 HP

150-300 HP

300-450 HP

450-550 HP

Above 550

Geography

North

South

East

West

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the expected units sold in the France harvesting equipment market by 2028?

What is the growth rate of the France harvesting equipment market?

How big is the France harvesting equipment market?

Which region holds the largest France harvesting equipment market share?

Who are the key companies in the France harvesting equipment industry?

