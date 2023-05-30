The Sale of Construction Equipment in France to Reach More than 80k Units by 2028, Government Investment for Grand Paris Project & Olympic 2024 Creating Lucrative Market Opportunities - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the France construction equipment market will grow at a CAGR of 4.91% during 2022-2029.

The France Relance 2030 program called for the government to invest over $100 billion in 2020. The investment was made to create environmentally friendly hydrogen fuel, enhance mobility, and assist the railway and biodiversity sectors. Due to increased government investments, the housing sector experienced a rapid growth of 14% in 2021. The national renovation of residential and commercial buildings will cost the government more than $3 billion in 2022. The federal government is funding infrastructure development initiatives, such as enlarging airports, railroads, roads, and highways throughout the nation. The market for construction equipment in France is anticipated to be driven by increased infrastructure development projects in the upcoming years.

France Construction Equipment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) 80,292 Units Market Size (2022) 57,392 Units CAGR (2022-2029) 4.91 % Historic Year 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2029 Type Earthmoving Equipment, Road Construction Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, and Other Construction Equipment End-Users Construction, Mining, Manufacturing, and Others Market Dynamics Investment in the Infrastructure Projects

Housing Renovation Projects

Investment in Olympics 2024

Additionally, the government wants to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. It has implemented strict policies to reduce carbon emissions, drastically cutting mining output and banning fossil fuel extraction by 2040. Investments in the expansion of the renewable energy industry are rising. About USD 1 billion and USD 1.9 billion were set aside in 2022 to construct nuclear power plants and green hydrogen fuel. Additionally, the government spent USD 4 billion and USD 2.5 billion to produce hybrid and electric vehicles in 2022. The development of 40 GW of offshore wind farms will also cost USD 1 billion by 2022.

Market Trends & Drivers

Government Investment for Grand Paris Project & Olympic 2024

The French government is expected to increase the investment in sports facilities to promote sports in the country. In 2022, the government planned to invest USD 200 million to build 5,000 new sports facilities by the start of the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024. The government aims to build 1,000 multi-sports athletic complexes, 500 tennis courts, and 500 basketball courts by 2024. The investment is also directed to improve public infrastructure facilities and hotels, which are majorly used for accommodating international delegations of athletes & media persons. Further, the government also launched the Grand Paris Express project to upgrade the transit facilities across Paris. The government invested USD 28.1 billion in uniting Paris with ILe-de- France with 200 kilometers of the new metro line in 2022.

The surge in Demand for Demolition Excavators

The French government is investing in renovation and rebuilding projects nationwide in 2023. Several aged infrastructures are demolished for renovation purposes which prompts the use of demolition excavators in the France construction equipment market. Crawler excavators having higher durability are used for demolition. High-durable equipment can withstand demolition projects. Further, Hitachi Construction Machinery in Europe sells crawler excavators designed solely for demolition. They provide greater protection for the person in the cab and greater durability for the toughest demolition projects. These machines as fitted with mono, two- or three-piece booms, and their demolition machines can reach up to 40m. Other major OEMs like Liebherr, Hitachi, and Kobelco majorly offer demolition excavators in the France construction equipment market.

Prominent Vendors

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. (XCMG)

Liebherr

Volvo Construction Equipment

Hitachi Construction Machinery

JCB

SANY

Kobelco

Hyundai Construction Equipment

Yanmar

Konecranes

Wacker Neuson

Bell Equipment

MERLO Group

Magni TH

Takeuchi

Toyota Material Handling

Manitou

BOMAG

Kubota

Mecalac

Distributor Profiles

M3

Aprolis

Avlo group

COBEMAT

Mini BTP

Ludimat

SODINEG France

Blanchard BTP

Bouchard Manutention

Market Segmentation

Type

Earthmoving Equipment

Excavator



Backhoe Loaders



Motor Graders



Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers)

Road Construction Equipment

Road Rollers



Asphalt Pavers

Material Handling Equipment

Crane



Forklift & Telescopic Handlers



Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)

Other Construction Equipment

Dumper



Tipper



Concrete Mixture



Concrete Pump Truck

End Users

Construction



Mining



Manufacturing



Others (Power Generation, Utilities Municipal Corporations, Oil & Gas, Cargo Handling, Power Generation Plants, Waste Management)

