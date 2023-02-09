The Sale of Agriculture Equipment in the UK to Reach 35,796 Units by 2028; The Emphasis on Export-Centric Production & Revenue Incentives Boosting the Market Sales - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the UK agricultural equipment market will grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2028. Technological advances in agricultural equipment technology, shortage of agricultural laborers, use of energy-efficient agricultural equipment, and use of non-conventional fuels in tractors are key trends in the market.

UK Agriculture Equipment Market - Industry Analysis & Forecast 2023-2028

The UK government is working on measures to double the quantity and revenue from agricultural product exports by 2025 with the slow growth of agricultural export share. The government identifies regions according to their current production of export foods and their potential to increase production with the help of new institutional reforms. The emphasis on export-centric production and revenue incentives by exporting large, high-quality products will boost the sale of new agricultural equipment.

UK Agricultural Equipment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) 35,796 Units Market Size (2022) 28,970 Units CAGR (2022-2028) 3.6 % Historic Year 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Equipment Type and Application Type Largest Segment by Equipment Type Tractors Largest Segment by Application Type Post Harvesting Key Leading Vendors John Deere, CNH Industrial, AGCO, Kubota, SDFJCB, CLAAS, TAFE, Foton Motor, ISEKI & Co., Ltd., Yanmar, and Arbos Group Page Number 172 Market Dynamics · Assistance to Farmers through Loans & Subsidies · Increased Agricultural Productivity & Exports · Increased Farm Mechanization

Recent Developments in the UK Agriculture Equipment Market:

In March 2022 , John Deere launched the new electric variable transmission (EVT) for select 8 Series Tractors and a new JD14X engine for 9 Series.

, John Deere launched the new electric variable transmission (EVT) for select 8 Series Tractors and a new JD14X engine for 9 Series. Massey Ferguson launched the MF 6S series tractors in February 2022 . This machine provides up to 180 HP with advanced technology.

launched the MF 6S series tractors in . This machine provides up to 180 HP with advanced technology. In March 2021 , CNH Industrial partnered with Monarch Tractors, a US-based agri-technology company, to improve long-term sustainability and raise awareness of the importance of zero-emission agriculture among farmers.

, CNH Industrial partnered with Monarch Tractors, a US-based agri-technology company, to improve long-term sustainability and raise awareness of the importance of zero-emission agriculture among farmers. Massey Ferguson launched the MF 8S series tractors in July 2020 . A guard-u install engine and a neo-retro design distinguish this series of tractors. These tractors are designed to advance smart farming technologies.

Boost in Farm Innovation Paving the Way Towards UK Agriculture Equipment Market

More than $19.9 million in funding for research and development in farming

In August 2022, the UK government announced Artificial Intelligence technology through research and development projects to optimize welfare in pigs and agri-robots to help boost vegetable harvests and automation increase in fruit crop yields objectives to receive funding through the Farming Innovation Program. The Farming Innovation Program aims to spark new ideas and collaboration across the sector to address long-term challenges in producing nutritious food more efficiently while helping the sector reduce greenhouse gas emissions to achieve net zero goals. These initiatives will boost the demand for innovative agricultural equipment in the country.

Why Should You Buy This Report?

This report is among the few in the market that offer outlook and opportunity analyses forecast in terms of:

Market Size & Forecast Volume (Units) 2020–2028

Segmentation by Equipment Type



Segmentation by Application Type

Major current and upcoming projects and investments.

Competitive intelligence about the economic scenario, advantages in the UK, industry dynamics, and market shares.

Latest and innovative technologies.

Import and export analysis.

COVID-19 impact analysis of the industry.

Company profiles of major and other prominent vendors.

Industry shares of major vendors.

Key Vendors

John Deere

CNH Industrial

AGCO

Kubota

SDF

JCB

CLAAS

TAFE

Foton Motor

ISEKI & Co., Ltd.

Yanmar

Arbos Group

Market Segmentation

Equipment Type

Tractors (Horsepower and Wheel-Drive)

Planting Equipment (Seeder, Planter, and Transplanter)

Tillage Equipment (Plough, Harrow, and Tiller)

Sprayer

Harvesting Equipment (Combine Harvester and Self-Propelled Forages)

Mowing Equipment (Mower and Windrower)

Others (Loaders and Balers)

Application Type

Land Development and Seed Bed Preparation

Sowing and Planting

Plant Protection

Harvesting and Threshing

Post Harvesting

