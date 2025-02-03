THE ROYAL CANADIAN MINT'S COMMEMORATING BLACK HISTORY SILVER COIN SERIES HONOURS THE VANCOUVER COMMUNITY OF HOGAN'S ALLEY

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Black History Month is celebrated nationwide, the Royal Canadian Mint is honouring Hogan's Alley, a Black community that thrived in Vancouver's Strathcona neighbourhood until the early 1970's. Black settlement in Vancouver began in 1858. Hogan's Alley later became home to porters working for the nearby Great Northern Railway station, families, and entrepreneurs of all kinds who ran small businesses, entertainment venues, and some of Vancouver's favourite restaurants. Disadvantaged by inequitable city planning policies, Hogan's Alley was eventually demolished to make way for a road viaduct project. As a new generation of community leaders breathes fresh life into a lost part of the city, the Mint's 2025 Fine Silver Commemorating Black History collector coin celebrates the undying spirit of Hogan's Alley. This memorable and inspiring coin is available as of February 4, 2025.

"As we work towards recreating a hub for Black communities in Metro Vancouver, it is important to learn about the historic Black presence and contributions that shaped our city. This commemorative coin is a meaningful acknowledgment of the history and spirit of Hogan's Alley, and we hope it inspires ongoing efforts to honor and restore the legacy of this vibrant community," said Djaka Blais, Executive Director of Hogan's Alley Society.

"Crafting coins that breathe new life into stories that reflect the full breadth of Canada's heritage is important to the Royal Canadian Mint," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "This is why we are proud to continue supporting the national celebration of Canada's Black History Month with coins that highlight fascinating chapters of Black history in Canada that should be preserved for generations to come."

Artist Kwame Delfish composed a rich collage to illustrate the spirit and vitality of Hogan's Alley on the reverse of this coin. British Columbia's provincial flower, the Pacific Dogwood, is engraved at the centre and is surrounded by symbolic figures such as: a cook at one of the famed women-owned chicken house restaurants; a Black railway sleeping car porter; a choir representing the African Methodist Episcopal Fountain Chapel; two different types of dancers, as well as a pianist, saxophonist and singer, all representing the incredible talent that was a mainstay of the community's nightclubs and speakeasies. The obverse features a maple leaf pattern and the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III by Canadian artist Steven Rosati.

"This coin pays homage to the vibrant community of Hogan's Alley. While housing discrimination played an integral role in the settlement of Black Canadians as primary residents of this neighbourhood, it only tells part of the story. As an Afro-Caribbean designer, it was necessary for me to ground this piece in the rich culture and entrepreneurial prowess of this tenacious community," said artist Kwame Delfish. "A thriving cultural hub that encompassed music, art and activism, the residents restored a sense of identity and belonging, strengthened solidarity and bolstered collective pride. While short-lived, Hogan's Alley is part of Canadian history that is to be celebrated. I hope I was able to capture the essence of this distinct community, while also amplifying Black settlement in Canada."

Limited to a mintage of 5,000, the 2025 $20 Fine Silver Coin - Commemorating Black History: Hogan's Alley retails for $119.95. This new collectible may be ordered by contacting the Mint at 1-800-267–1871 in Canada, 1-800-268–6468 in the US, or at www.mint.ca. It will also be available at the Royal Canadian Mint's boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, at participating Canada Post outlets, and through the Mint's global network of dealers and distributors.

