The Public Prosecutor's Office Clears Aliou Sall of Corruption Allegations

In its report, the BBC alleged Aliou Sall was secretly paid $ 250,000 by Timis Corporation via Agritrans. Nonetheless, the investigators found no transfer of said amount between Timis Corporation and Agritrans. None of the two Agritrans bank accounts, neither the one run by the BIS Islamic Bank of Senegal nor the other one run by the Bank of Agriculture (formerly CNCAS) in Fatick, confirmed this money transfer. The investigation into the subject matter was conducted by the Brigade of General Affairs (BAG) and the Division of Criminal Investigation (DIC).

DIC investigators summoned Senegalese banks to provide the current and business bank statements dating back from 2010, regarding bank accounts held by Aliou Sall, including Agritrans. In the case of Agritrans, two separate accounts were discovered, one run by the Islamic Bank of Senegal (BIS) and the other one by the Bank of Agriculture (formerly CNCAS) in Fatick. The statements provided by both banks show no trace of any money transfer from Timis Corporation to Agritrans. In the case of current accounts held by Aliou Sall, these only show postings of 25 000 USD, i.e. the amounts equal to the pay he received over 5 years of working in the capacity of Country Manager and his company managing role.

The Public Prosecutor's Office exonerates Aliou Sall

The Ministry of Justice and the Public Prosecutor's Office in Dakar initiated explanatory proceedings on the reported corruption scandal. In 2019, The Division of Criminal Investigation (WDK) heard 26 people summoned by the Public Prosecutor's Office back on 12 June, 2019. The hearings that followed failed to provide new information on the oil contracts and the findings were not incriminating to Aliou Sall or Frank Timisa. The allegations raised before found no confirmation in the hearings. In consequence, the Public Prosecutor in 9th of August forwarded the case files to Serigne Bassirou Guèye, from the dean's office of judges. He motioned that the judicial collegiate body make further actions without pointing to a specific suspect. Aliou Sall is not included in the proceedings due to the absence of evidence. As a result, Aliou Sall is exonerated and the charges are dropped.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/969779/Mr_Aliou_Sall__Mayor_of_the_City_of_Guediawaye.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/969780/Senegal_flag.jpg

SOURCE Public Prosecutor’s Office