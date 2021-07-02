The Proof of Trust & Assurance Advisory Board Appointment

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Proof of Trust & Assurance, the world's first globally patented smart contract validation and automated dispute resolution platform, today announces the appointment of Johan van den Arend Schmidt as Chief Technical Architect and the sixth member of The Proof of Trust's Advisory Board.

Van den Arend Schmidt joins The Proof of Trust from IBM where he created and led the European Blockchain Innovation Unit. He has extensive international technology and digital transformation experience including as CEO of CapGemini Consulting, as Partner at PwC, and from his 11 years at The Boston Consulting Group. He was also an executive committee member of a FTSE 100 company.

Van den Arend Schmidt will be integral in supporting The Proof of Trust as it continues to commercialise its ground-breaking, patented protocol, which is designed to change the way business is conducted and provide relief to dispute resolution centres around the world.

Johan van den Arend Schmidt, said: "The Proof of Trust is a company that I believe will truly change the world. It brings reality and trust to digital transactions. No company previously had the vision to think through where you go in a digital world when things go wrong, but The Proof of Trust did. I am keen to support a company that is going to change how businesses and governments operate. The Proof of Trust provides a solution that is the quantum leap we need to bring mature services into the digital age."

Damien O'Brien, Executive Chairman and co-founder at The Proof of Trust, said: "Johan has extensive experience of building, managing and growing technology businesses as well as expertise in helping lead a successful listed business. This will be invaluable to us as we continue to develop commercial partnerships across the globe and deliver our innovative IBM backed protocol. We have worked with Johan for several years and are delighted to have him directly involved in our future success."

The formation of the Advisory Board was announced in May 2021, which included the appointment of Lord Hill of Oareford, who led the UK Listings Review and the appointment of former European Commissioner for Trade, Phil Hogan. The Company continues to roll out its ground-breaking protocol through partnerships with governments and major corporate institutions across the globe.

For further information, visit www.theproofoftrust.com or contact info@theproofoftrust.com

Related Links

http://www.theproofoftrust.com



SOURCE The Proof of Trust and Assurance Ltd