The Portuguese cork industry urges the public to choose cork to combat climate change

Integral to the local community and the most well-paid job in agriculture, the harvest takes place every year from the end of May to the end of August. A cork oak tree is first harvested once the trees are mature, which takes around 25 years. Protected by Portuguese law, each tree is then harvested every nine years, which is how long it takes for the bark to grow back thick enough for it to be useful for making corks – the trees are never cut down.