The original creator of Goldorak(Grendizer), Jeeg Robot, and Mazinger Z, Go Nagai's "Getter Robo" to be made into a live-action film

TOKYO, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Getter Robo (the original manga by Go Nagai & Ken Ishikawa) will be released as a live-action film to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2025.

We are producing a proof-of-concept trailer now!

Getter Robo will be released as a live-action film in 2025

BIGONE Inc. announces the production of a live-action Getter Robo film, based on the original manga series by Go Nagai and Ken Ishikawa.

The series was the first of its kind - a masterpiece of Japanese manga and anime - featuring three vehicles coming together to form one giant robot.

"Getter Robo" Live-action film Official site: https://getterrobo.jp/en.html

The Mother-of-all-Transforming-and-Merging-Giant-Robots Debuts as a Live-Action Film!

Getter Robo is the story of giant robots by Go Nagai & Ken Ishikawa written between 1974 and 1975.

It ran as a manga series in Weekly Shonen Sunday and also as a TV series on Fuji Television.

The pinnacle of Japanese giant robot stories, Getter Robo is credited with introducing the "combining forces" element to the genre.

While the TV series adopted a simple storyline of goodness prevailing over evil to appeal to a younger demographic, the original manga series by Ken Ishikawa had a more violent and harsh tone, which is celebrated by hardcore fans. The seminal masterpiece, appealing to a wide variety of anime and manga fans for many years will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2025.

To raise funds for the production of a proof-of-concept trailer, focused on developing advanced visual effects techniques, the company is running a Kickstarter campaign until May 1st, 2023.

Kickstarter Campaign for Proof-of-Concept Trailer

We are planning to release the feature film in theaters in 2025, in honor of Getter Robo's 50th anniversary.

Realizing the unique look of the original manga will require many technically-challenging visual effects. To develop and test these effects properly, we are planning to produce a short, proof-of-concept film in collaboration with our team of talented artists at home and abroad.

We are launching a Kickstarter campaign, and are humbly asking you, our fellow manga and Getter Robo fans, to help us bring this amazing series to the big screen!

Materials: https://getterrobo.jp/spc/2023-00-GR.zip

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2059159/main2_KS.jpg

SOURCE BIGONE Inc.