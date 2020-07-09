The Omnipresent Use of Succinic Acid in Various Applications to Create Rainbow of Growth Opportunities for Succinic Acid Market, Bio-Based Succinic Acid to Gain Traction: TMR

- The succinic acid market is deemed to expand at a CAGR of ~7% from 2019 to 2027 owing to the wide industrial applications

- Asia Pacific is anticipated to play an important role as a prominent growth contributor for the succinic acid market due to the escalating demand for succinic acid in China, India, and Japan

ALBANY, New York, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The preponderance in construction and infrastructure development activities across the globe will assure magnifying growth for the succinic acid market during the forecast period. These projects require polyurethanes, coating, and resin on a large scale. Succinic acid, being one of the main components in the production of the aforementioned materials, will add the extra stars of growth. The massive demand for bio-derived succinic acid may bring sizeable growth for the succinic acid market.

According to the experts at Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global succinic acid market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% across the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The use of succinic acid in applications such as surfactants and detergents, biodegradable plastics, green solvents, biodegradable plastics, and others may invite growth for the succinic acid market.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1008

Major Revelations of Succinic Acid Market

Based on application, the resins, coatings and dyes & inks segment is foreshadowed to account for good growth across the forecast period; this segment also accounted for a lion's share in 2018

The global demand for succinic acid may experience a surge due to the escalating requirement of plasticizers for producing PVC pipes, polyvinyl butyral, and other products

The pharmaceutical sector is likely to observe stable growth across the forecast period

The 1-4-Butanediol (1,4-BDO) segment is prophesied to record a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period of 2019 to 2027

Asia Pacific may bag the place of the most profitable region for the succinic acid market

Explore 95 pages of in-depth research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections. Analyze and discover the latest developments in the Succinic Acid Market (Application: 1,4-Butanediol, Resins, Coatings, and Dyes & Inks, Pharmaceuticals, Polyurethanes, Food, Plasticizers, Cosmetics, Solvents & Lubricants, and De-icing Solutions) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/succinic-acid.htm

Succinic Acid Market: Key Driving Factors

The escalating potential for the use of succinic acid in various applications may serve as a major growth generator for the succinic acid market.

The increased use of bio-based succinic acid may bring good growth opportunities for the succinic acid market

The strict environmental regulations are constantly urging the industries to use eco-friendly products; therefore, bio-based succinic acid may prove as a viable alternative and would help in accelerating growth of the succinic acid market

The use of petro-based succinic acid is also anticipated to observe good demand from the food and beverage sector, eventually increasing the growth rate of the succinic acid market

Polybutylene succinate (PBSS) is used on a large scale in the packaging industry, thus inviting great growth opportunities for the succinic acid market

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/1008

Succinic Acid Market: From Geographical Perspective

The succinic acid market can be geographically segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific may serve as a knight in shining armor for the growth of the succinic acid market. The immense growth can be attributed to the heightening demand for polyurethanes in India, China, and Japan. The joint benefits of industrialization surge and increased demand for polyurethane serve as growth catalyst for the succinic acid market. The demand for succinic acid derivatives from China may also prove as a positive aspect of growth on the horizon of the succinic acid market.

Purchase Premium Research Report on Global Succinic Acid Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1008<ype=S

Succinic Acid Market Segmentation

By Application

1,4-Butanediol

Resins, Coatings, and Dyes & Inks

Pharmaceuticals

Polyurethanes

Food

Plasticizers

Cosmetics

Solvents & Lubricants

De-icing Solutions

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals and Materials Industry,

Tall Oil Fatty Acid Market - Tall oil fatty acid market was valued at US$ 882.15 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. TOFA is obtained from crude tall oil, a by-product of the Kraft paper pulping process. Pine wood logs are the primary raw materials required for paper production; therefore, forestry products such as pine trees and other coniferous trees comprise the raw materials for crude tall oil and subsequently TOFA.

North America Acid Phosphates Market - In terms of value, the acid phosphates market in North America is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~7% from 2019 to 2027 and cross value of US$ 256 Mn by 2027. Based on volume, the U.S. dominated the acid phosphates market in North America in 2018. It is estimated to be a leading country of the acid phosphates market in North America during the forecast period.

Levulinic Acid Market - The levulinic acid market was valued at ~US$ 26.2 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2019 to 2027. The Asia Pacific led the global agrochemical industry, accounting for approximately 30% share in 2018. Countries in Asia, such as South Korea, China, Japan, and Vietnam, are applying herbicides in large amounts onto short-term as well as perennial crops. Thus, growth of the agrochemical industry in Asia Pacific is driving the levulinic acid market in the region.

Glycolic Acid Market - Rising use of skin care and hair care products across the globe is the primary factor projected to drive the global glycolic acid market during the forecast period. Additionally, increase in usage of glycolic acid for industrial and household cleaning purposes, due to rise in awareness about hygiene is anticipated to drive the global glycolic acid market during the forecast period.

Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) Market - The trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) market is anticipated to expand at a robust pace owing to the low cost, high acidity, easy elimination, and high solubility in water and organic solvents of trifluoroacetic acid (TFA), which makes it a catalyst of choice for a variety of reactions. The most frequent use of trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) is in organic synthesis. Its wide usage in the pharmaceutical and agricultural industry is anticipated to drive the market.

Phenylacetic Acid Market - In terms of application, the phenylacetic acid market can be divided into pharmaceuticals, pesticides, perfumes, and others. The pharmaceuticals segment dominates the phenylacetic acid market. The drugs produced by from the phenylacetic acid by the pharmaceutical companies play a fundamental role in improving the health, preventing health complications, and increasing the lifespan of individuals.

Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor's moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage's actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research