The Next Xcite Event Presented by 360 Lab Will Take Place in Warsaw

On July 10th, the most exciting startup pitch event of the year will go into its second round in Warsaw. An initial capital of 100,000 Euro and a unique Accelerator Program, stationed in Graz, Austria and San Francisco, USA, await the five startups selected as part of the event.

GRAZ, Poland, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On 10th July 2019, the Xcite Event presented by 360 Lab will take place for the second time – and, this time, in Warsaw, Poland. 100,000 Euros of initial capital, the option of receiving follow up investment, a one-year long program including mentoring from top coaches in Europe and San Francisco as well as access to a potential test market of 47 countries: This unique '360° in 360 Days' Accelerator Program run by the 360 Lab Innovation Group awaits the five startups. More than 930 startups have applied for Batch 2. Next week the ten finalists will present their business idea on the Google Campus to a live audience and an expert jury.