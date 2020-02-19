The Next-generation Sequencing Market is Projected to be Worth USD 19 Billion, Growing at a CAGR of More Than 15% Till 2030, Claims Roots Analysis

The genome sequencing domain has witnessed a surge in the availability of service providers, With gene sequencing costs having come down by several orders of magnitude, a number of players have expended significant resources in building elaborate service portfolios to cater to the needs within the biotech and life sciences industries

At present, industry stakeholders are actively collaborating in order to integrate their respective resources for mining large and complex datasets to generate clinically relevant, actionable insights. Ongoing innovation in this domain, coupled to the increasing demand for genome data, is expected to bring a paradigm shift in the fields of drug discovery, biomarker research and companion diagnostics, and personalized medicine.

Key Market Insights

Over 120 industry and non-industry players claim to offer next generation sequencing services

Companies engaged in this domain are known to primarily use second and third generation technologies for whole genome, whole exome and targeted sequencing.

Over 2,600 registered clinical trials (till September 2019) involved the use of gene sequence data

Close to 80% of these trials were sponsored by non-industry players, which were focused on the development of both drug products and diagnostic solutions.

5,200+ patents related to genome sequencing have been filed in the last four years alone

Close to 55% of the patents were filed in North America, with applications primarily focused on biomarker discovery, for use across a variety of cancer indications. The primary focus of majority of the patents is on cancer treatment and biomarker discovery.

Big pharma players engaged in this domain have undertaken close to 100 such initiatives

Of these, 76% were reported to be collaborations with companies engaged in the genomics space. Examples of such big pharma players include (in alphabetical order) AbbVie, Amgen, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson and Johnson, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche and Sanofi.

Close to 50 population genomics initiatives were established over the last ten years

These government sponsored efforts indicate the beginning of a new era in modern medicine. Of these, 77% are being carried out on a national level, while 23% are being conducted on an international level.

North America currently holds the majority share within the next generation sequencing market

However, the market in the Asia-Pacific is projected grow at a relative higher CAGR of ~20%. In terms of area of application, next generation sequencing technologies intended for drug development and precision medicine currently represents the highest share (56%); this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading industry and non-industry service and technology providers in the genome sequencing market?

What are the key sequencing platforms available in the market?

What kind of research-based initiatives are characteristic of this domain?

What is the role of big pharma players and eminent government bodies in this field?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The USD 19 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the next generation sequencing market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Offering

Products



Services

Type of sequencing technology used

Sequencing by synthesis (SBS)



Ion semiconductor sequencing



Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) sequencing



Nanopore sequencing



Others

Key application areas

Diagnostics



Drug discovery and personalized medicine



Reproductive health

End-users

Academic and research institutes



Hospitals and clinics



Pharmaceutical companies



Others

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom next generation technologies have already revolutionized the way genomes are sequenced, and demonstrated significant cost saving potential. It includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with senior industry stakeholders.

The research covers detailed profiles of genome sequencing service providers and technology providers, featuring an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), and a description of service(s) / technology(s) offered. Each profile also includes a list of recent developments, and an informed opinion on the likely strategies that may be adopted by these players to fuel growth in the foreseen future.

