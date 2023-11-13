The next chapter for the skies arrives as Riyadh Air unveils the second of its permanent dual-livery designs at Dubai Airshow

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The next chapter for the skies has arrived as Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia's new world-class airline wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) set to take off in 2025, unveiled the second of its permanent dual-livery designs at the Dubai Airshow 2023.

Riyadh Air Image 1 Riyadh Air Image 2

The latest livery continues Riyadh Air's indigo theme with striking lines inspired by the twisting canopies of traditional Bedouin tents and elegant curves of Arabic calligraphy. The bold new look features a sweeping cockpit window design, with the indigo signature theme contrasted beautifully against a light unique iridescent fuselage that reflects purity and the future-focused vision of Saudi Arabia.

With a vision to shape the future of air travel, Riyadh Air unveiled its first livery at the Paris Airshow in June this year having previously received its IATA Airline Designator Code (RX) as well as signing a major deal for 90 GEnx engines to power its fleet following a significant order of up to 72 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners made in March.

The super-sophisticated second livery will see Riyadh Air aircraft adorned in a lavender and indigo paint featuring a feather-like design near the rear of the fuselage, and 'Riyadh Air' written in English and Arabic and the airline's trademark logo on the tail, engines, and aircraft underbelly. The second livery reflects Saudi Arabia's forward-thinking ambitions using iridescent color to add a modern twist to the innovative design, which along with intricate bold text, makes Riyadh Air instantly recognizable, whether on the ground or in the skies.

Launched in March 2023 by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) Riyadh Air aims to become the world's most forward-thinking carrier embracing the best sustainability practices, elevating air travel and setting a new standard for reliability, comfort, and hospitality. As a catalyst for the National Transport and Logistics Strategy playing a key role in contributing to Saudi Arabia's wider economic diversification and jobs creation, toward realizing Vision 2030 goals, Riyadh Air is set to fly to more than 100 destinations, contribute to KSA non-oil GDP growth by USD 20 billion and directly and indirectly creating over 200,000 new jobs globally and locally.

Tony Douglas, CEO, Riyadh Air, said the second livery is another statement of intent from the new airline, "As the largest start-up in commercial aviation in decades we are delighted to unveil to the world Riyadh Air's second livery which will be unmistakable when it takes to the skies in 2025 as we become one of the first international carriers to have permanent dual-liveries on an active fleet."

"Following our initial launch in March we have had exceptional progress hitting a number of major milestones for the brand through an obsessive eye for detail, digital-native mindset and commitment to embracing the industry's sustainability best practices. We revealed our first livery reveal to global acclaim, announced fleet orders for our wide body aircraft and signed several ground-breaking new partnerships. This iconic second livery is the latest milestone for Riyadh Air as we shape and disrupt the future of air travel and aviation, with many more things to come," he added.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2274812/Riyadh_Air_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2274811/Riyadh_Air_2.jpg