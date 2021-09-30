The news on Project Galileo at the Tokyo Game Show: presented the teaser with the voice of Luca Ward, the new key art and collaborations with international professionals.

Key art of Project Galileo are available here https://swiy.io/project-galileo-TGS-2021

Jyamma Games has unveiled the first key art, the teaser and the collaborations with internationally renowned professionals for the development of the Souls-Like made in Italy.

The narrating voice was entrusted to Luca Ward, actor, director of the Italian dubbing and voice actor of Russell Crowe; Michele Poggi, aka Sabaku no Maiku, content creator, critic and popularizer of the video game medium in Italy, has been hired as an expert in the Souls-Like genre to give external feedback as a player on Project Galileo.

