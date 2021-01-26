The New Year Verifies the Continued Need for Business Innovation; This New Book Helps Entrepreneurs Digitally Launch and Scale to Survive

Complete Controller Founder and CEO Jennifer Brazer understood and surmounted these challenges while building one of the first fully cloud-based accounting services in the U.S. In her new book, From Cubicle to Cloud: How to Start and Scale a Virtual Professional Service Business, she brings to market the first and essential guide for anyone who wants to virtualize a professional service business. This book highlights Brazer's profound, personal experiences while building her disruptive business model and reinventing the client accounting services (CAS) industry. Whether your specialty is accounting, therapy, design, law, or any other field, Brazer shares practical strategies for developing and scaling a successful cloud-based business.

Sean Balkman, Small Business Market Manager VP at Bank of America, praises Jennifer's innovative book by saying, "The world is changing, the way we do business is changing, and this impacts our small business owners. Today, we are not meeting with clients face to face; we are meeting them online over video chat…Most of these business owners would have never done business this way. Still, we were forced to overcome and adapt because business keeps going … Jennifer's take on how business owners can embrace the cloud couldn't have arrived at a better time. This book provides insight that will show our business owners how to take the necessary action to continue to move the business forward, in a different way."

Order your copy of From Cubicle to Cloud today available everywhere books are sold. Stay up to date on Brazer's endeavors by visiting jenniferbrazer.com or following on Instagram.

About

Complete Controller is a national cloud-based client accounting services firm, delivering bookkeeping services, audit ready records storage and performance reporting to small businesses, households, trusts and their CPAs. Founder and CEO, Jennifer Brazer, is a pioneer in the virtualization of professional services and published author. She is a vocal proponent of financial literacy, entrepreneurial empowerment, and cloud business strategies.

Press Contact

Jordan Johnson

866-443-8879 ext. 727

jordan.johnson@completecontroller.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1425238/Complete_Controller___From_Cubicle_to_Cloud_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/884183/Complete_Controller_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://completecontroller.com



SOURCE Complete Controller