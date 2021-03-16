The new iCare HOME2 self-tonometer enables easy and accurate eye pressure measurement by glaucoma patients

HELSINKI, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Icare Finland, a trusted partner in providing fast, easy-to-use, and reliable tools for ophthalmic diagnostics, is launching their next generation self-tonometer, the iCare HOME2.

iCare HOME2 provides unsurpassed ease of use and accuracy in monitoring real-world intraocular pressure behavior outside of the doctor's office and clinical hours, supporting glaucoma management. Glaucoma is a chronic, progressive disease of the optic nerve. As intraocular pressure (IOP) is the only modifiable risk factor for glaucoma progression, disease management is centered around the reduction of IOP. Therefore, comprehensive and accurate information on peak IOPs and IOP fluctuation patterns is crucial.

Most patients can utilize iCare HOME2 simply by following the advice and guidance in the instruction materials, freeing up health care professionals' precious time. iCare HOME2's smart light guide helps the patient in positioning the device correctly and in making the measurements effortlessly and accurately, every time. It is now easier than ever for doctors to provide glaucoma management based on real-world IOP information, from finding the optimal medication and instillation schedule, to assessing the need for and effectiveness of surgery.

With the novel iCare PATIENT2 mobile app, the patients can follow their own IOP trends from an iOS or Android mobile device and send the IOP measurement results easily for healthcare professional's review in the cloud based iCare CLINIC software. Using iCare HOME2 and PATIENT2, the patient can actively participate in the care process by providing valuable information to the healthcare professional. Patient motivation for medication compliance can improve, and knowledge of the real-time IOP levels provides daily reassurance.

https://www.icare-world.com/product/home2

For further information contact:

Mervi Turunen

Business Line Director, Ophthalmic Home Products

Icare Finland Oy

mervi.turunen@icare-world.com

The iCare HOME2, PATIENT2 and CLOUD are currently available in EU and EFTA countries, UK, Canada, Australia and some Asian countries. For more information, see https://www.icare-world.com/sales-service/

Icare Finland Oy

Icare Finland Oy is a part of the eye diagnostics company Revenio Group Corporation, a publicly listed company on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. The iCare offering consists of medical devices for the early detection of Glaucoma, Diabetic Retinopathy and Macular Degeneration, and the monitoring of these diseases during the treatment process. The product lines include rebound tonometers, fundus imaging systems and perimeters. We at iCare believe that ophthalmic care should be accessible, effortless, and reliable, and we aim to establishing the next level of eye care.

