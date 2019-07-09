The New Generation of Digital Reality

The company has been developing AR software for over three years, starting work on the first generation of the Microsoft Mixed-Reality headset. Currently, with the advent of second-generation HoloLens, the company implements the latest technology for practical applications in the laboratory environment. HoloLens 2 is a set of specialised goggles intended to support work wherever 'free hands' are needed. The product is only available to the industry – and is designed for engineers, doctors, and laboratory workers. Holo4Labs is a product of TenderHut Group - With the new generation of HoloLens, the time has come for Mixed Reality - the user is operating not only using gestures, but also through voice commands - says Robert Strzelecki, president of the TenderHut Group.

Practical laboratory application

The work of analysts in a laboratory mainly involves collecting and testing samples, which can be any substance, depending on the type of laboratory. The innovation created by Holo4Labs cooperates with LIMS software (Laboratory Information Management System), making the whole process of analysing samples easier and safer. Most importantly, the analysts working with Holo4Labs software operate it hands-free, whereby they can continue to work on the sample without manual data entry. As a result, the whole process is faster and more efficient. Through this, the solution saves time and money on inefficient, mundane tasks. Users quickly scan a sample, retrieve data immediately in the system, and store it for further analysis via the LIMS software. The lab technician can also access information about a given sample with only a glance. All data is displayed to them in their field of view. Having real-time insight into the research process in front of their eyes, lab technicians neutralize mistakes before they even occur.

The trend of the future

The industrial application of Augmented Reality is a trend that has been visible for several years. Microsoft has been forthright in saying that HoloLens 2 is a product dedicated for enterprises, tasked with supporting the work of experts, and not for entertainment. Adding new functionalities such as voice control and improving the ergonomics of the device is another step in the development of a Mixed Reality technology.

Market Potential

Augmented Reality (AR) has long been spoken of as the future of visual technology, with a number of increasingly optimistic forecasts anticipating 20% rise in the use of AR technologies in the industry over the coming years. Other analyses indicate that until 2025, the market will increase from roughly 3.5 billion to more than 198 billion U.S.D. Holo4Labs seeks to capitalise on this trend by exploring opportunities in the Chinese market, with the TenderHut Group subsidiary making its first entry into China. "As we speak, our newest office is opening in one of the most industrialized areas of China; we know potential when we search for it," says Paweł Gawkowski, Chief Operating Officer of Solution4Labs.

About Solution4Labs

Solution4Labs is a laboratory information management system provider which offers a variety of tools to assist laboratory workers and scientists. The company's products assist labs in streamlining, organizing, and bolstering everyday processes and the administration and sharing of data across teams. Solution4Labs is a subsidiary of TenderHut.

About TenderHut Group

Established in 2015, TenderHut Group delivers IT services designed to support companies with technological advisory services covering the areas of analysis, design, selection, and auditing of IT architectures and software solutions. The Group currently consists of 6 subsidiaries, each of which are focused on operating within their specific niche of expertise. This includes SoftwareHut, Solution4Labs, LegalHut, ProtectHut, ExtraHut, and Zonifero.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/943915/Holo4Labs_Interface.jpg

[i] https://usblogs.pwc.com/emerging-technology/2017-digital-iq-ar/

SOURCE TenderHut Group