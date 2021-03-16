The NeuroLeadership Institute Appoints Mika Liss as President, Unveiling Key Leadership Transition

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The NeuroLeadership Institute (NLI), a cognitive science-based research consultancy dedicated to making organizations more human, today announced they have named Mika Liss as president.

With over 20 years of professional services experience and a unique combination of operating, consulting, HR leadership and expertise, Liss will now be responsible for spearheading external strategic growth as NLI expands and partners with world-renowned organizations and corporations.

Since 2018, and prior to the new appointment, Liss served as NLI's chief operating officer where she was responsible for overseeing the end-to-end customer experience, as well as inter-team and systems infrastructure to support clients and people. In her new role, Liss will be at the forefront of strategic business decisions related to mission and messaging, pursuing regional expansion, organically and through mergers and acquisitions.

"Mika has played a vital role in the growth of NLI over the past four years," said Dr. David Rock, co-founder and CEO at NLI. "During her time at NLI, we have nearly doubled our client roster, and expanded our presence into ten new states and countries. We are thrilled for what the future holds for NLI with Mika as president."

"I am inspired daily by the positive change we're already enabling for our clients by creating healthy corporate cultures that promote regenerative work conditions and yield greater productivity and innovation," said Liss. "I look forward to building future partnerships, and the opportunity to help transform workplace cultures."

Before joining NLI, Liss worked in the Israeli high tech industry at a dually-listed, publicly traded, global information technology and services firm. She has held leadership roles across a variety of functions from various global locations. In addition to her many corporate accomplishments, Mika is an adjunct instructor at New York University.

About The NeuroLeadership Institute

The NeuroLeadership Institute (NLI) is a global neuroscience-backed research-based consultancy and the pioneer of bringing neuroscience to leadership. Since its inception, over 20 years ago, the Institute has united the world's foremost neuroscientists, leadership researchers, and organizational practitioners with the purpose of transforming how we think, develop, and perform. With operations throughout North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific via regional hubs in New York City, London, Sydney and Singapore, NLI is a strategic advisor to hundreds of leading global organizations including over 50% of Fortune 100 companies.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1360529/NeuroLeadership_Institute_Logo.jpg

SOURCE NeuroLeadership Institute