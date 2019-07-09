The Multiven Open Marketplace (MOM) Decentralised Application is Live on the Ethereum Blockchain Mainnet

The Multiven Open Marketplace heralds in a new age of peer-to-peer blockchain-commerce for the global €4 Trillion Information Technology Industry

PARIS, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiven today announced the launch of the Multiven Open Marketplace ("MOM") , the world's first blockchain marketplace decentralised application (DApp) for the global €4 Trillion Information Technology (IT) software, hardware and services Industry, on the Ethereum mainnet. The MOM will enable everybody to legitimately buy and sell IT products such as smartphones, laptops, software licenses, switches, routers, firewalls, etc. on a peer-to-peer basis, with no intermediaries, powered solely by smart contracts and one global medium-of-exchange, the Multicoin.

The MOM decentralised application (DApp) is like Amazon for the IT industry, decentralised on the Ethereum public blockchain, with the following core advantages:

Every transaction creates an unprecedented immutable proof-of-ownership record on the blockchain, which eliminates counterfeiting; The absence of intermediaries and 0% transaction commission, equates to dramatically lower costs of acquisition for consumers; The MOM is fueled by only one global medium-of-exchange, the Multicoin (MTCN).

"It is with the greatest of pleasures that we usher in MOM, as it pioneers a new age in peer-to-peer blockchain-commerce, where transactions are powered solely by smart contracts and one global crypto-currency medium-of-exchange, the Multicoin," says Peter Alfred-Adekeye, Multiven Founder, CEO and Chief Technology Architect.

The Multiven Open Marketplace (MOM) aligns OEMs and end-users through the blockchain. By providing a complete and immutable lifetime ownership history for a given IT asset, the MOM simplifies the usually protracted process of determining provenance and ascertaining whether or not a particular organisation owns an asset.

The Multiven Open Marketplace is globally accessible at https://multiven.io

About Multiven

Founded in 2005, Multiven is the world's first, and only provider of independent and politically-neutral software integrity maintenance and cyber-defense services for all the blockchain nodes and hardware that make up the global Internet network.

Multiven is fulfilling its core mission of simplifying the way the world buys, maintains and sells all Internet-enabled devices by tokenising its business and launching the Multiven Open Marketplace (MOM), the world's first blockchain-based marketplace decentralised application for the global €4 Trillion IT hardware, software and services Industry, that enables everybody to buy and sell smartphones, computers, routers etc. on a peer-to-peer basis, powered by smart contracts, and the Multicoin as the sole medium-of-exchange.

Multicoin transaction fees from the MOM will fund the cyber-defense of Bitcoin, Ethereum and all public blockchain nodes on Earth, as well as their decentralisation into low-Earth-orbit.

Paul Littré

MOM, Product Manager

Multiven

contact@multiven.io

