The Most Attractive Aftershave's And Perfumes In The UK Survey Results

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Copycat Fragrances recently ran a survey to discover what the public think the sexiest perfumes and aftershaves are, what age groups liked what and which gender was interested in which scents.

With 1000s of responses and more than 50 fragrances named, the survey gave a pretty good sample size and the results on the biggest hitters were a pretty close call.

Dior Sauvage and Creed Aventus topped the best aftershave for men list as voted for by women and gay men 19 and 16% of the votes respectively. The two iconic fragrances were followed by Tom Fords Tobacco Vanille, Blue De Chanel, and Gucci Guilty. Dior was more popular with a younger crowd and Bleu beat out Tom Ford in the under 30s, but after there was a huge surge for Tobacco Vanille.

Whilst gay men actually had slightly different results, with Creed Aventus perfume for men being number 1 still, Tom Ford's Oud Wood managed to come in second, whereas it didn't even break the top 10 for women's favourite aftershave.

As for what the men liked, Baccarat 540 surged to the top with 19% and Black Opium coming in with 13%. This isn't too surprising with the perfume being a favourite of the influencer crowd and thus being associated with attractive young women, with it taking an even higher percentage for the under 30s. As a result 540 has become one of the most popular perfume dupes on the market, with many companies copying the scent at a lower price point to attract that younger audience who can't afford over £300 per bottle.

The survey results were quite interesting, showing that it wasn't always the most well known brands that were attractive, but there definitely seemed to be a trend of "you get what you pay for" with the premium brands winning out in droves. Whilst some budget options like Boss Bottled and Marc Jacobs Daisy did see some votes none of them broke the top 5. Meaning that if you want to be more attractive, or at least smell more attractive, aiming for the premium brands or a good dupe fragrance is probably the way to go, certainly an idea for date night this valentine's day.

