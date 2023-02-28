The modular facility manufacturers market for pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9%, till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

Modular facilities can be an effective way for drug developers and manufacturers to reduce costs, minimize delays, and expedite time-to-market, by utilizing the available infrastructure while operating in accordance with the standard GMP guidelines

As traditional construction methods struggle with labor shortages, logistical obstacles and schedule delays, off-site or pre-engineered modular solutions are gaining traction, especially in the healthcare sector. Several pharmaceutical developers and contract service providers, globally, have already implemented modular facilities for flexible production capacities and smooth integration capabilities.

To order this 300+ page report, which features 145+ figures and 175+ tables

Key Market Insights

50+ players offer modular facilities and affiliated services to pharmaceutical / biotechnology firms

It is worth mentioning that more than 45% of the modular facility providers, serving the healthcare sector, are based in Europe. Further, around 45% of the players are mid-sized companies (having 51-500 employees).

Over 255 firms offer modular cleanroom services, including cleanroom components and utilities

More than 50% of the players claim to have the required capabilities to offer hardwall cleanrooms, while nearly 35% of the firms offer softwall cleanrooms. In addition, different types of cleanroom components offered include doors (66%), pass-throughs (63%), HEPA filters (59%), air handling units (59%) and lighting and electrical functionalities (49%).

Partnership activity in this field has grown at a CAGR of ~31%, between 2018 and 2022

Nearly 50% of the partnerships mentioned in the report were focused on modular facility construction. Further, about 20% of the total deals inked between stakeholders in this industry were service alliances, focused on enhancing the modular construction approaches.

Over 70% of the 95+ modular projects were delivered in North America and Europe

Of the total, 40% of the facilities built, so far, are large units (> 50,000 sq ft), followed by small facilities (5,001-20,000 sq ft). Further, more than 70% of the projects in this domain were focused on construction of manufacturing facilities, followed by aseptic filling facilities (20%).

More than 185 facilities have been installed by various big pharma / biotech players

It is worth noting that 50% of the facilities built are new facilities, followed by 27% instances of plant expansions. Additionally, 35 projects have received an investment of more than USD 300 million, of which, 28 were manufacturing facilities.

The modular facility manufacturing market is likely to be driven by projects focused on cell and gene therapy production units, till 2035

Currently, North America captures the highest market share (45%), in terms of revenues from facility manufacturing projects, while the modular facilities market in Asia is likely to grow at a CAGR of 13.7%, till 2035. In the long term, hybrid-skid modular constructs are anticipated to capture the highest market share (33%), followed by skid-mounted modular solutions (30%).

To request a sample copy / brochure of this report, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/178/request-sample.html

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the key service providers engaged in providing modular facility constructs to pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries?

What are the key factors driving the adoption of modular facilities in the pharma / biotech industries?

Which are the key regions where modular facilities are being installed by pharma / biotech firms?

Which types of products are currently manufactured / processed in modular facilities?

Which global regions are currently considered as hubs of modular construction service providers?

What are the key strategies that can be implemented by emerging players / start-ups to enter this market?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in the modular facilities domain?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity associated with the modular facility manufacturers market for pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors has been analyzed across the following segments:

Size of Facility

Small Plants



Mid-sized Plants



Large Plants



Very Large Plants

Type of Industry Served

Pharmaceutical



Biotechnology

Type of Modular Construct

Hybrid Skid Modular Constructs



Plug-and-Play Modular Constructs



Skid-Mounted Modular Constructs



Truckable Modular Constructs



Others Modular Constructs

Type of Construction Component

Process Equipment



Base Building



Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing System



Process Commodities



Other Construction Components

Type of Facility

Manufacturing



Aseptic Filling



Research and Development



Others

Scale of Operation

Clinical



Commercial

Type of Product

Cell and Gene Therapies



Vaccines



Biosimilars



Monoclonal Antibodies



Advanced Pharmaceuticals



Sterile Products



Viral Vectors



Other Products

Type of Expansion

New Facilities



Facility Expansions



Planned Expansions

Type of Modular Construction

Relocatable



Permanent

Type of Material

Steel



Wood



Concrete

Key Geographical Regions

North America



Europe



Asia



Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

Rest of the world

The research includes brief profiles of key players offering modular facilities and related solutions (listed below); each profile features, an overview of the company, details related to its offerings, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Cytiva

G-CON Manufacturing

Germfree

IPM Technologies

KeyPlants

ModuleCo Pharma

NNE

Pharmadule

For additional details, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/modular-manufacturing-market/178.html

