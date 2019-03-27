The Ministry of Culture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia Open For Culture

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

New Ministry and leadership to support Saudi arts and culture

A new cultural residency allowing international artists to stay in the Kingdom for the first time

Cultural initiatives intended to kick-start the sector announced at Riyadh event

Arts and culture in Saudi Arabia have today been given a major boost with a plan to transform the sector.

At a ceremony in Riyadh's museum district Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's first Minister of Culture, announced that the cultural sector is to be transformed to make it part of people's everyday lives.

A document entitled "Our Culture, Our Identity" explains how arts and culture will support international exchange and understanding, contribute to economic growth, and will be accessible to all.

"Our Culture, Our Identity" sets out several ambitious initiatives that will be supported by the new Ministry. These include a culture fund, scholarship programmes, arts prizes, and a residency scheme for artists to stay in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi culture and heritage were celebrated at the event, which was attended by Saudi Government officials, cultural influencers, as well as government representatives from around the world. It included orchestral performances of traditional Saudi music and a dinner hosted by His Highness Prince Badr at the National Museum.

Prince Badr, Minister of Culture, said:

"Today marks a turning point in the history of our nation. It is rare that a nation undergoes such a massive revival of its culture. And that is exactly what is happening with the launch of this Ministry.

"The transformation of arts and culture will benefit all Saudis, young and old, from every corner of our country. It will help build bridges of understanding. And for our children we will build a Saudi Arabia where their creative spirits can flourish, confident of their past, stepping out into the future and into the world."

"Our Culture, Our Identity" can be found on the Ministry of Culture website.

About the Ministry of Culture:

The Ministry of Culture was established by Royal Decree A/217, under the leadership of His Highness Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's first dedicated Minister of Culture.

The Ministry was created to act as the guardian of culture, heritage and the arts, creating the conditions for the sector to flourish.

It will support and enable a vibrant Saudi Arabian culture that is true to its past and looks to the future by cherishing heritage and unleashing new and inspiring forms of expressions for all.

The Ministry has a crucial role to play in delivering the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's ambitious transformation programme, Vision 2030, contributing towards building a vibrant, thriving, and ambitious nation.

