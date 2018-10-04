The Med X Change, Inc. 4Klear; Native 4K Camera/Recorder All-In-One will be demonstrated at Arab Health 2019 (Hall 1. H1.G35), Dubai, U.A.E. on January 28 - January 31 2019
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Med X Change, Inc. will be showcasing the 4Klear, a native 4K Camera & Medical Video Recorder All-In-One Solution among other 4K products at Arab Health 2019. In addition to HD/4K medical camera and recording technology (Evolution4K), Med X Change will also be promoting its Universal Interface Engine ("UIE"), which is a software package for HL7 integration of hospital's EMR, PACS & VNA systems with any medical video capture system. Further technology being revealed is the MDSS (Content Management System) for HD and 4K medical imaging content. A software package designed to be a secure central location/archive for surgical video and images for local or remote access by medical professionals and authorized users.
To learn more about the 4Klear Medical Camera, click here: https://medxchange.com/project/4klear
This first to market native 4K medical camera (4Klear) has at its core a native 4K CMOS chip that produces 4K UHD 50/60hz video at state-of-the-art BT.2020 10 Bit 4:2:2 color gamut with multiple video outputs (12G-SDI, HDMI 2.0, Quad-SDI & 3G-SDI)
Some Features:
- Integrated 4K Recording & Still Capture
- Image Management workflow with physician preferences
- Unlimited camera scene files for each specialty
- Integrated 12.7cm multi-touch screen for camera/recorder controls
- Options for DICOM integration and live video over ip streaming (rtsp)
- MedxstreamPlus *, an iOS App that allows the user to wirelessly control the camera and functions via encrypted connection
- Documented API for System Integrators
To learn more about the Evolution4K, click here: https://medxchange.com/evolution4k/
To learn more about the UIE, click here: https://medxchange.com/uie/
To learn more about the MDSS, click here: https://medxchange.com/mdss/
For product / distribution / private labeling / OEM Board level inquiries, please contact sales@medxchange.com
Upcoming Medical Trade Shows 2019:
- Arab Health 2019 (Dubai): Booth Hall 1. H1.G35
- AANS 2019 (San Diego) Booth #: 2142
- ASCRS 2019 (San Diego) Booth #: 2106
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/812634/Med_X_Change___4Klear_Native_4K_Camera.jpg
Photo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/812635/Med_X_Change___UIE_Interface_Engine_HL7_Broker.jpg
