The Market Court's decision relating to Mehiläinen Yhtiöt Oy's expired voluntary public cash tender offer for all shares in Pihlajalinna Plc

HELSINKI, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mehiläinen Yhtiöt Oy, Stock Exchange Release, 29 December 2020 at 5:15 p.m. (EET)

Mehiläinen Yhtiöt Oy ("Mehiläinen") announced on 25 November 2020 that it would not complete the public tender offer it had made for all issued and outstanding shares in Pihlajalinna Plc ("Pihlajalinna") (the "Tender Offer"). In connection therewith, Mehiläinen confirmed that it would continue the proceedings before the Market Court with the aim of obtaining the Market Court's decision on the proposed combination of Mehiläinen and Pihlajalinna, and that it would separately announce the outcome of such proceedings.

Further to the above, Mehiläinen announces that the Market Court has today rendered its decision in the matter. According to the decision, the Market Court has found that due to the expiry of the Tender Offer, the prerequisites for any further handling of the matter at the Market Court have lapsed. Accordingly, the Market Court has not opined on the proposed combination of Mehiläinen and Pihlajalinna and instead decided that the handling of the matter shall lapse.

Mehiläinen in brief:

Now 111 years old, Mehiläinen is a rapidly developing and growing private provider of healthcare and social care services, offering comprehensive high-quality services to private, corporate, municipal and insurance customers. Mehiläinen provides help, support and care for approximately 1.3 million customers every year across Finland. In 2019, our revenue was EUR 1064.1 million and our customers were cared for by more than 21,800 employees and private practitioners at over 500 locations. In all of its business areas, Mehiläinen invests in high-quality health care with an impact and develops and exports Finnish digital healthcare know-how across the world as a forerunner in its field.

