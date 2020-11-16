The manufacturers of footwear materials and accessories will present the best samples at AYSAF 2020 International Exhibition in Istanbul

MOSCOW, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Russian companies of the leather and footwear industry will take part in the collective exposition of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation at AYSAF 2020, the 63rd International Exhibition for Footwear Materials, Components, Leather and Technologies. The event will take place at the CNR EXPO Istanbul Expo Center (Istanbul) on 18-21 November, 2020.

The collective stand of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia will present the best domestically manufactured specimens by Russkaya Kozha and Volga Tannery leather factories, the INSOLEX brand that produces innovative boosters for orthopaedics and sports, as well as FISHSKIN that is a producer of fish skin leather, and Sakhabult – the company that manufactures leather, winter footwear, and fur items. The exposition of Russian companies will be located in Pavilion 7, stand 7A-08.

AYSAF exhibition is the biggest venue of footwear industry in Turkey which annually gathers the manufacturers, designers, retailers, exporters, importers, and other professionals of the industry to present the relevant trends, new products, and search for business partners. In 2020, the manufacturers from Russia, Turkey, Italy, Portugal, Romania, Azerbaijan, Tunisia, China, the UAE and other countries will in the space of 60,000 square metres present their products in the following areas: raw materials and semi-finished goods; natural and artificial leather; hardware and components for footwear (accessories, fittings, textiles, soles, heels, forms, templates); chemical substances; machinery for processing and treatment of leather, leather items, and footwear manufacture.

Russian manufacturers will display novel collections of natural leathers for autumn-winter 2021/2022, footwear components designed with due regard for the latest developments of the aerospace and nanoindustry, leather semi-finished products applied in the making of footwear, leathers for the top, and small wares. Apart from that, the display will present buckskins, furs, and finished items, as well as specimens of fish skins and the products which can be made out of that exclusive raw material.

