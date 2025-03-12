The Lord Mayor of the City of London Joins Guavapay to Celebrate Novruz at Historic Mansion House

Where Fintech Meets Tradition: A Celebration of Culture, Innovation, and Global Business in the Heart of London

LONDON, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guavapay, one of the UK's established fintech companies, hosted a spectacular Novruz celebration at the historic Mansion House in London. The event took place with the support and participation of the Lord Mayor of London, Alastair King.

In his address, Lord Mayor Alastair King expressed his delight at seeing the Novruz officially celebrated in London, highlighting the importance of strengthening cultural ties between Azerbaijan and the UK. He emphasised London's role as a hub for international cultures and mentioned Guavapay, a well-known UK fintech company, for fostering business collaboration between London and Baku. Lord Mayor King stated, "It's great to see a company like Guavapay, which operates here in London, but uses the city as its international expansion hub. This demonstrates the strong business ties between London and Baku, and I hope to see many other companies follow this path."

The gathering brought together a distinguished professional audience, including ambassadors, members of the UK Parliament, and prominent representatives from the business and financial sectors. Elkhan Nasibov, Guavapay Group Managing Director, followed with a speech highlighting London's global financial ecosystem and Guavapay's integral role within it.

"Guavapay was founded in London eight years ago by Orkhan Nasibov, and over the years, it has established itself as a trusted bridge in the international financial technology sector. Our IT hub in Baku plays a key role in driving digital innovation and enabling the implementation of new technologies in the fintech industry," stated Elkhan Nasibov.

Today, Guavapay has evolved into a global payment ecosystem, offering innovative financial solutions to both individuals and corporate clients worldwide. Through its MyGuava and MyGuava Business platforms, the company facilitates fast and secure payments while introducing cutting-edge fintech solutions to the digital payments sector.

As a symbolic gesture of appreciation and friendship, Guavapay had the honour of presenting a beautifully handcrafted Azerbaijani rug to the Lord Mayor. This meaningful gift represents the artistry, history, and enduring connection between our communities.

The Novruz celebration at Mansion House underscored Guavapay's dedication to cultural exchange, global collaboration, and the advancement of fintech solutions that connect communities worldwide.

About Guavapay

Guavapay is a global fintech company with headquarters in London. The company has built a global financial ecosystem to empower individuals and businesses and give them more control over their financial lives. The All Things Payments App, MyGuava and the B2B platform, MyGuava Business, simplify financial services, making them more accessible and affordable for people who have historically been overlooked.

The MyGuava Application is operated by Guavapay Limited, a company registered in England with company number 10601900 and its registered address at Salisbury House, 29 Finsbury Circus, London, EC2M 5QQ, United Kingdom. Guavapay Limited is registered with the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom as a Small Electronic Money Institution with reference number 900888. Guavapay Limited's ICO registration number is ZA274504.

For more information, please visit www.guavapay.com

